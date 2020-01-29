The Madison County Board of Education held a training session Saturday morning with a representative from the Georgia School Board Association, then approved several personnel actions.
School superintendent Michael Williams said the board will advertise for a full-time principal at Hull-Sanford Elementary School for the 2020-21 school year. Cathy Gruetter is serving in that capacity now as a 49-percent employee. All other principal positions will remain the same next year. Jody Goodroe and Amanda Wommack will remain as assistant superintendents.
The board also approved “Camp Learn-A-Lot” duties at Danielsville Elementary School for Kelly Lasseter, Haley Dooley, Kim Bartlett, Kim Hunt, Susan Beach, Wendy Myers, Selina Gilbert, Lisa Little, Linda Herring, Gail Sellers, Kim Tucker and Brittany Langston.
Hannah Harrison was hired to the Hull-Sanford Afterschool program. The board approved “Innovative Club” duties at Ila Elementary School for Amber Brown, Amy Dobb, Jordyn Hamby, Melissa Kirk, Lydia Murphey and Melissa Ward.
