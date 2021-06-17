Classified staff at Madison County schools, such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers and paraprofessionals, will receive a five-percent pay increase for the upcoming school year.
The county school board adopted its tentative 2021-22 budget June 8, with raises for the classified staff included.
“That’s important,” said Superintendent Michael Williams. “We value their work and want to keep our folks and want to stay competitive with surrounding districts. I know some other districts have been doing some things for their staff.”
Madison County’s expenditures are up in FY 22 by 11.8 percent, or approximately $6 million, from this past year, from $49,967,242 to $55,866,187.
The school system entered last school year with an estimated $6 million balance and will begin the upcoming school year with an estimated $8 million balance, which is about $1.5 million more than the school board anticipated it would have to finish this past year. Looking ahead, the anticipated ending balance for the next school year is $3.47 million. Madison County also anticipates $3.5 million in state and federal grants in the coming year, bringing projected revenues for the upcoming school year to $59.3 million, up from $56.5 million this past year.
The 2020 school year was one of retraction on several fronts due to the pandemic. Williams noted that a number of open positions went unfilled last year as budget and are being filled now. The county is implementing a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) program in the county. And several maintenance projects that were put off in 2020 are being handled now. There are also regular state-required pay scale increases for teachers and increased teacher retirement costs factored into the budget.
Madison County received $36.75 million from the state for the 2020-21 school year. That will increase to $38.17 million in 2021-22, but is still down from the pre-pandemic state allotment of $40.9 million in 2019-20. The school system expects to bring in $13.6 million in the next year from local sources, including property taxes. That’s up from $13 million this past year, but down from the $13.9 million in local revenues in 2019-2020. The board plans to hold the tax rate steady at 16.99 mills, but an increase in county property values will bring in roughly $600,000 more for the new school year than this past year.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
In other business June 8, the school board approved the following personnel actions:
•Colbert: approve Lisa Charles as a long-term substitute for teacher Coleton Searcy; hire Stephanie Darley to a new teacher position.
•Comer: hire Brandon Bostick, as a parapro to replace K. Lord; hire Christel Hall as a new teacher.
•Danielsville: approve summer literacy program duties for Kim Bartlett.
•Early Learning Center: MaryPaige Powell, hire to a new parapro position.
•Hull-Sanford: hire Jordan Blomert to a new teacher position; hire Kalie Hunter to a new teacher position.
•Ila: approve the transfer of Autumn Arnold from a part-time ELC position to a full-time special ed parapro to replace K. Reynolds; hire Kelly Bullins to a new teacher position to address learning loss; approve added duties for April Crumley and Kaylee Parker as after school workers.
•MCHS: hire Lauren Calloway to replace C. Tanner as a special ed co-teacher; hire Melissa Francois to replace J. Dyer as a special ed co-teacher; hire Johnathan Harris to replace J. Wynn as an assistant principal; approve transfer of Sally Marable from Hull as a media specialist; hire Victoria Sanders to replace M. Hart as a behavior tech; hire Samuel Simpson to replace R. Lowe as a special ed parapro; and hire Sharon Thetford to replace A. Dean as an English teacher.
•MCMS: approve leave without pay for teacher Amy Durham; hire Cody Dyer to replace C. Armel as a math co-teacher; hire Kassandra Solis to replace C. Dewolf as an English language arts teacher.
•Information: accept resignation from Troy Butler as an after school program worker; released Scott Cooper from his teaching contract at MCMS; approved the resignation of Meredith Dunn as a paraprofessional at Ila; approve the resignation of Lisa Osburn as a paraprofessional in the media center at MCHS; approve the resignation of the following from the after school program at Ila: Lisa Swaim, Tammy Wood and Riley Yancey.
