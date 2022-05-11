Madison County School Board Chairman Robert Hooper called a meeting last week to address discipline issues at the middle school.
Hooper said he’s received reports of bullying, fighting and class disruption. He also said he’s received complaints about preferential treatment to some children regarding discipline.
“I think it’s very important that our public knows that when things are identified as being a problem that we’re not raising a rug and sweeping it under,” said Hooper. “Let’s meet things head on and try to make the best situation that we can.”
Hooper said the board needs to investigate discipline at the middle school.
“I would like to investigate these claims from all levels, trying to determine what discipline problems may be arising,” said Hooper. “Are we handling it correctly or are there additional things we need to put into place?”
School board member Angie McGinnis said she’s heard of some students very frightened by bullies, and that she’s heard from teachers who are frustrated at the school and are scared to say anything about discipline matters. Board member Byron Lee said he wants to make sure teachers are comfortable speaking up when needed.
BOE member Brenda Moon added that there are many variables in play and that the board needs to determine, “Do they need more help, more resources? Because we’ve got resources we can put in the school.”
School board member Cindy Nash agreed.
“I agree that there are many variables and we need to figure out where the breakdown is and reassure and get what is needed to bring it back to a safe place for education,” she said.
Superintendent Michael Williams said he has spoken with administration at the school about the issues and that “we will continue to work to make the middle school a conducive learning environment.”
“I’m not aware of any teachers that have been afraid to voice concerns, but I will investigate that moving forward to resolve these issues,” he said, adding that he will work to identify any issues and put a plan of action in place. “…Ultimately I’m responsible for any of those issues and will work to get those worked out.”
Hooper noted that on a claim of preferential treatment, the superintendent requested assistant superintendent Dr. Jody Goodroe make sure that discipline is enforced fairly and according to the school system’s code of conduct.
“And I believe you found that to be in place,” said Hooper to Goodroe.
Hooper said the board needs to gain factual information and work together with everyone on the issue.
“A village and a community need to draw together to work through these issues and problems as they arise and not be a divisive spirit so that we can come together and be an even greater success,” said Hooper.
Williams said he encourages anyone with concerns to contact him.
“I would welcome you or anyone in the community to give me a call, come by the middle school, take a visit and meet with the administration there as well,” he said.
