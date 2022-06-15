The Madison County Board of Education recently discussed school security measures following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
During the public comment period of the board’s June 14 meeting, citizen Rodney Hitchcock asked the board about its plans for school safety measures.
The board is considering more school resource officers, staff training for lockdown measures and further security recommendations for school parameters.
“We are open to any and all suggestions to try and improvise when things happen for the safety of all,” chairman Robert Hooper said.
BUDGET
The board of education recently held the second public hearing on the tentative FY23 budget during a called session before its regular board meeting June 14.
The board answered questions about property tax increases, the portion of local taxes in the budget and budget estimates.
The board is waiting on the county tax digest before it can give exact numbers for the tax increase, millage rate and FY23 budget.
The board will set the school system budget on Tuesday, June 21, at 6 p.m. in the professional learning center.
HEAT AND HUMIDITY POLICY
The board is currently adhering to its heat and humidity policy and monitoring the weather, superintendent Michael Williams said.
The school system had to cancel outside activities on June 14 because of the high temperatures and heat index.
ENROLLMENT NUMBERS
The school system had a total increase of 53 students from last school year to this school year, but enrollment numbers are expected to have a bigger increase closer to the fall.
The board is currently monitoring Danielsville Elementary for its high growth in kindergarten, which includes adding another kindergarten class. Enrollment is also expected to pick up in late July.
OTHER MATTERS
In other matters June 14, the BOE approved:
•overnight field trips.
•the IHA grading systems policy.
•the IFBGR internet acceptable use policy.
•the wellness policy.
•a resolution to request the Georgia Department of Education’s assistance in developing and renewing the board’s new five-year local facilities plan.
•a construction manager for the RFP, Charles Black Construction Company, for the Colbert and Comer Elementary projects.
•a disposition of surplus items.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
The board of education took the following personnel actions:
Central office
•hired Samuel Ingram to replace D. Eberhart as a groundskeeper.
•hired Chloe Teague to replace F. Blalock as a special education secretary.
Comer Elementary
•hired Mallory Burdette as a teacher.
•hired to Lorrie Kingen to replace T. Dixon.
Danielsville Elementary
•hired Brenda Escobedo to replace a CBI paraprofessional.
•hired Morgan McCannon to replace a CBI paraprofessional.
•hired Whitney Smith to replace M. Carey as a paraprofessional.
Early Learning Center
•hired Katie Barber to replace R. Epps as a paraprofessional.
•approved transfer of Lynn Graham as a paraprofessional.
Hull-Sanford Elementary
•hired Lauren Coile to replace S. Bennett as a bookkeeper.
Ila Elementary
•hired Jessica Caldwell to replace S. Black as a teacher.
•approved the transfer of Ashley Fillingim as a paraprofessional.
•hired Sydney Forrester as a paraprofessional.
•hired Mollie Gaddis to replace K. Bennett as a teacher.
•hired Heather Saye as a teacher.
•hired Madeline Whitehead as a new hire.
•approved additional duties with the summer reading program for Heather Hanley.
Madison County High School
•hired Jason Bales to replace A. Foster as a teacher.
•hired Camille Elliott to replace K. Bell as a teacher.
•hired Terri Greene to replace L. Smith as a teacher.
•approved the transfer of Holly Herring as a bookkeeper.
•hired Charlene McGinnis to replace L. Prados as a teacher.
•hired Lauren Watson to replace S. Bell as a teacher.
Madison County Middle School
•hired Tracey Cleghorn to replace D. Teague as a school bookkeeper.
•hired Angela Litynski to replace S. Robinson as a teacher.
•approved the transfer of Julie Power to Behavior Tech.
•approved the transfer of Tim Taylor as a teacher.
Transportation
•hired Curtis Butler as a full-time bus driver.
•hired Dorothy Farmer as a full-time bus driver.
Information
•received the resignation of Courtney Callicutt as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Josh Callicutt as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Teri Dixon as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Amy Durham as a secretary.
•received the resignation of Amanda Foster as a teacher.
•received the retirement of Julie Harrison as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Madison Hernandez Lord as a paraprofessional.
•received the resignation of Kasey Taylor as a paraprofessional.
•received the resignation of Dawn Teague as a school bookkeeper.
