The Madison Board of Education discussed additional security upgrades for Madison County High School last week.
Superintendent Michael Williams said the high school has multiple entrances.
The school system has started to install more fencing and gates around the back area, as well as at Danielsville Elementary School.
The board is also considering a gated entrance to provide one entry and one exit point during the school day to further secure the high school.
“I will be having those meetings and looking to add that sometime in the future to help secure that back campus a little bit better,” Williams said.
“We appreciate the support and again just the concern with the safety and making sure that we’re on top of things in the school district and we're putting the safety of our students first,” assistant superintendent of business operations Amanda Wommack added.
Safety lockdown drills have also been conducted at all schools.
Wommack reported other facility updates.
The high school track resurfacing is nearly finished, she said.
The board is also considering a drainage system for the bus lot.
The Comer Elementary School project’s site plan is in development, while the school system awaits the state’s risk assessment, and the process of the five-year facilities plan will also be starting soon.
Wommack also reported that the school nutrition department served 47,607 breakfasts and 70,407 lunches in August.
The nutrition department recently launched a new app and payment platform to streamline forms and payments. There are plans to provide training to other departments for use for bookkeeping and event tickets.
Assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction Jody Goodroe discussed updates on career and work-based learning opportunities for students to explore the “world of work” beyond the classroom.
The school system recently held a job shadow day at the Broad River College and Career Academy, which was composed of 12 employees, 40 students and 89 student applications — nearly double the number of applications from recent years.
“All those numbers have been increasing and we continue to try to increase and have opportunities for students to explore that,” he said.
The school system is also in the second year of the Madico Makers student entrepreneurship program where students create their own businesses and write business plans.
Goodroe added that there are currently 80 students participating in work-based learning.
“Eighty is the most we have had that we know of in quite some time, so that program has been very successful,” he said.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
The BOE took the following personnel actions:
Comer Elementary
•approved additional duties for Sherry Armel for the afterschool program.
•approved additional duties for Ruthie Holloman for the afterschool program.
•approved additional duties for Ali Trump for the afterschool program.
Danielsville Elementary
•hired Ashley Berryman as a teacher.
•hired Annette Horne to replace A. Berryman as a paraprofessional.
•hired Rhonda Ivester as a teacher.
•moved Brenda Meadows from half-time to full-time as a paraprofessional.
Hull-Sanford Elementary
•hired Christa James to replace H. Stamey as an ESOL paraprofessional.
•approved additional duties for Kim Johnson for the afterschool program.
Ila Elementary
•approved additional duties for Lauren Davis for the afterschool program.
•approved additional duties for Ginger Miller for the afterschool program.
•approved additional duties for Leland Sauls for the afterschool program.
•hired Beth Tatum as a long-term sub for SLP.
Madison County Middle School
•hired Mary Douglas to replace D. Thomas as a paraprofessional.
Transportation
•moved Hope Rice from regular bus driver to special education bus driver.
Information
•received the resignation of Brenda Duncan as a bus driver.
•received the resignation of Jessica Riden in school nutrition.
•received the resignation of Teri Roberts as a paraprofessional
•received the resignation of Susan Walton as a paraprofessional.
