The county school board received an update Tuesday about the system’s wellness policy.
“We feel like we are on track with what we’re supposed to be doing,” school nutrition and operations director Barbara Adair told the board. “We feel like our nutrition goals are being met. We are continuing to do a lot of nutrition education and physical activity education in all of the schools and we believe it is in all grade levels. We’re doing a really great job with that and I thank you for all of your support.”
The school system has updated the policy for review. According to the report presented at the May 10 meeting, the wellness policy is currently in compliance with the district’s goals, only needing to be minimally updated. The update includes the addition of new team members and corrections in language to reflect actual practice.
OTHER MATTERS
In other matters May 10, the BOE approved:
•a contract with Family Connections as the fiscal agent for fiscal year 2023.
•the 2022-23 closed classes – no transfers list.
•overnight field trips.
•the GSBA Self Assessment.
RECOGNITIONS
The school board recognized a number of students and employees for their achievements. The school board also recognized a number of retirees for their service to the school system. A gallery at MadisonJournalTODAY.com will be posted in the next week, and photos will be published in the print edition in upcoming issues.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
The board of education took the following personnel actions:
Central
•approved the transfer of Faith Blaclock as an administrative assistant.
•hired Jessie Slusher to replace C. Tyson as a parent mentor.
•hired Abbey Turner to replace B. Andrews as a SLP.
Comer Elementary
•hired Naomi Cowart to replace H. Thompson as a teacher.
•hired Stephanie Dickens to replace B. Sikes as an assistant principal.
•hired Tiffany Stuchell to replace S. Sarna as an after school director.
Danielsville Elementary
•hired Catherine Smith to replace A. Clarke as an assistant principal.
Hull-Sanford Elementary
•hired Amanda Manley to replace S. Gordon as a FTE coordinator secretary.
Ila Elementary
•hired Camille Harper to replace M. Branyan as a school nurse.
Madison County Middle School
•hired Chloe Ammons to replace T. Teel as a teacher.
•hired Kelli Bivins to replace L. Ober as a teacher.
•approved transfer of Theresa Cruce to replace M. Krolikows as a teacher.
•approved transfer of Jenny Glenn as a teacher.
•approved transfer of Linda Prados from MCHS to replace a teacher.
•hired Penny Wilson to replace L. LaZear as a teacher.
School Nutrition
•hired Christy Jordan to replace K. Scoggins.
•hired Paula Rodrigues-Galarza to replace M. Berrian.
•hired Ashley Smith to replace K. Cleghorne.
Transportation
•hired Sarah Anderson to replace B. Kytle as a bus mechanic.
Information
•received the resignation of Michelle Archer as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Deborah Brown as a substitute bus driver.
•received the resignation of Kayla Garrison as a paraprofessional.
•received the resignation of Chuck Thompson as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Morgan Williams as a paraprofessional.
