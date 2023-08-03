The Board of Education held the first two hearings for its millage rate on Tuesday.
While numbers haven’t been proposed or set yet, chairman Robert Hooper said the board “has no intention of doing an increase.” He said they are “ definitely considering” a rollback from the current 15.49 mills.
In regards to advertisements, Hooper said that the state requires an advertisement of an “increase” any time there is an increase in the tax digest and taxes won’t increase unless property values are re-assessed.
The millage rate can not go below 14 mills, he noted, or the school system will lose equalization funding from the state. He also added that much of the budget increase has to do with increased state mandates.
During one of the public hearings, resident Bill Smith stressed considering taxpayers in how to roll back as many are struggling with inflation and mandates of their own.
Hooper said that the school system wants to eliminate the tax burden as much as possible and be good stewards, while still being able to provide for students.
The next public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. with a vote on the final millage rate set for 7 p.m.
