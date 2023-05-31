The Madison County Board of Education’s budget is expected to total $66.1 million this upcoming fiscal year, up from $59.7 million.
The budget includes a 10% increase in revenue from local taxes for a second year, but that increase had some residents questioning the numbers at the BOE’s May 9 budget hearing.
“Enrollment is marginal at best as far as growth,” resident William Smith said. “I’m not saying we may not see it, I don’t know, but we’re talking about a 10% increase again this year.”
“We’re sitting on $18 million dollars and we’re going to take more from the citizens,” he added. “I know once again we’re the largest employer in the county, but where does stewardship come into play here with this? That’s my ultimate concern.”
Another resident made similar comments, questioning if anything in the budget could be cut.
Board chairman Robert Hooper said the board is working hard to be good stewards of county tax dollars.
“I believe we’ve been very good stewards of the fund,” he continued.
Hooper noted that the roughly $18 million in the unassigned fund balance is federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds with specific criteria slated for the allotted amount.
As far as growth is concerned, he discussed plans for expansion in the future with both an addition at Comer Elementary and a new school for Ila Elementary needed.
According to Hooper, making growth projections can be difficult when planning is based on the previous year’s enrollment numbers.
“We can’t control this housing explosion that has been going on,” he said. “It’s certainly going to make an impact.”
Key reasons for increases in the budget include state-mandated increases for health insurance, additional personnel positions and increased costs in multiple areas due to inflation.
In determining what gets budgeted, Hooper said budget items do get looked at individually to see if they are legitimate needs or wants and get looked at to see if they can be cut or held off.
“There’s quite a number of items that are denied,” he said.
The BOE approved the tentative budget after the public hearing. The BOE plans to consider the final budget for adoption at its June 13 meeting. The millage rate will be discussed later in the summer once the school system receives more finalized numbers from the county tax office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.