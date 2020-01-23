It’s 2020, so it’s time for the U.S. Census.
County board of education members heard a presentation from Census representative Jessie Clayton at the group’s January business meeting about the importance of making sure that every person is counted.
Clayton said Census taking will officially begin April 1, but workers are already getting the word out to local governments, school systems and other locations about the upcoming process.
“It’s very important to get our schools involved since children are one of the hardest groups to count because many parents won’t fill out the forms to make sure they are counted,” Clayton said. “And schools need the information in order to be eligible to receive federal grant funding.”
Clayton said the 10-question Census forms will be mailed to all addresses on March 12. Clayton said school officials play an important part in getting parents and community members to participate in the Census because they are familiar, trusted members of the community.
She said governments lose about $2,500 per year, per person for those not counted.
“It is so important that every person is counted once and only once and in the right place,” Clayton said.
Clayton said the greatest deterrent to Census participation are confidentiality concerns and distrust of the government.
In other business, the board was presented with the proposed 2020-2021 school calendar. The calendar, which lists the first day of school as Friday, Aug. 7, received the most votes from parents, students and school administrators, who were presented with three choices from a calendar committee.
Assistant principal Jody Goodroe said the least popular calendar was one that had school beginning at the end of July.
The BOE is expected to vote on the proposed calendar at its February business meeting.
Goodroe told the board that Georgia Power presented the Broad River College and Career Academy (CCA) with a $10,000 donation for new equipment.
He added that eighth graders would be touring the CCA the last week of January.
Goodroe also told the board that 200 staff members at the middle and high school participated in “Ending the Silence” training on Jan. 6. The training was focused on recognizing mental health issues in students and suicide prevention.
He also said 25 elementary school staff members participated in a Trauma 101 course on Jan. 9 to learn more about the effects of trauma on children.
Superintendent Michael Williams told the board that an “elderly exemption” on property taxes coming up for a vote in May, if approved, will cause a reduction of about $220,000 in yearly tax revenue for the school system, if passed.
Williams said school representatives will visit the state capitol next month during the legislative session and added that Governor Brian Kemp has called for four percent cuts in the state budget, but has not mentioned education in those cuts.
Assistant Superintendent Amanda Wommack said Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds were up for December after being down over previous months. She said the total for December was the third highest the system has received.
Wommack said work on staffing for next year has begun and letters of intent for teachers were going out Jan. 13 and are due back by Jan. 24.
She said Charles Black Construction has assessed a vacant room at the Early Learning Center (ELC) to provide an estimate for possibly adding an additional Pre-K classroom there.
PERSONNEL
BOE members approved the following personnel recommendations at their January meeting.
•Colbert – Additional duties were approved for Amanda Carter (CampRaiders), Lisa Hancock (afterschool), Morgan Hollingsworth (extended tutor), and Jennifer Hubbard (afterschool). Kathy Cribb was also approved as a long-term sub.
•Comer – Nathan Bond was hired as a tech specialist to replace C. Moore and additional duties were approved for Jen Cole (Beyond program), Rhonda Doster (Beyond program) and Tina Smith (afterschool).
•Hull-Sanford – William Webb was hired as a parapro.
•Ila – part-time parapro Suzan Hanley was granted leave without pay and Catherine Shriver was hired as a parapro to replace L. Scott.
•MCMS – The board accepted the resignation of secretary Lori Kenyon.
•School nutrition – The board accepted the resignation of full-time nutritionist Amanda Poole.
•Transportation – Shery Duzan was hired as a full-time bus driver to replace D. Yancey and Chelsea Ford was hired as a part-time mechanic. Bus driver Jeannie Harris was granted leave without pay.
