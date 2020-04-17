Madison County’s school board held its first-ever “virtual” business meeting Tuesday night. Board members sat the required six feet or more apart and conducted business with no guests present. However, a link to the meeting allowed citizens to watch online.
“These are unprecedented times we are living in as we go through this,” said superintendent Michael Williams. “This is a new and different way of educating our children.”
Williams said the teaching staff and others are working very hard to keep students engaged while also mastering needed concepts.
He said May 4 – 8 would be the last week that new assignments would be going out and that students will have until the end of the school year to complete those assignments.
“We don’t want students to feel pressure or worry about their assignments,” Williams said and encouraged students and parents to reach out to their teachers and principals with any issues they are experiencing. He added that he appreciates the help that parents have given to help both their children and teachers during this challenging time.
“I am so sorry that you are going through this, especially our seniors” Williams said, speaking directly to students.
He said he knows that students miss school, their teachers and their friends and that the school system, in turn, misses them very much.
In honor of the upcoming prom, Williams said that all sports fields at the high school will be lit for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of the graduating class to let seniors know that the school system is thinking of them.
“Please know seniors that our thoughts and our hearts are with you,” Williams said, adding that he hopes a prom and graduation service can still be held at a later time.
In other news, he said the school system expects a reduction in state and local funding due to the COVID-19 crisis and will adjust the 2020-21 budget accordingly.
Williams said the state has informed them that they will supply 300 laptops for the high school, free of charge. He said the goal is to be one on one with laptops for both high school and middle school next year so that students will have a computer for school and home use.
The Jackson EMC Foundation has donated $8,000 for mobile hotspots and for food for students as the school system continues to deliver meals while students are homebound.
Williams also said he has been informed that T-Mobile will provide $3,000 in funds to go toward the feeding program.
Several students have signed scholarships to play sports at various colleges and Williams said he was sorry not to be able to have those students on hand for recognition but hopes to be able to have their photos in the paper in the coming weeks.
Also Tuesday night, Williams said the City of Danielsville will hold a virtual council meeting Monday, April 20, at 7 p.m. and that he hopes to have a resolution of the rezone of the old board of education office and land at 55 Mary Ellen Court.
Assistant principal Amanda Wommack said the school system has 27,685 meals since the COVID-19 closure of schools across the county. She said they prepared and packaged 3,318 meals on Monday (three breakfasts and three lunches) and would prepare more meals on Thursday, April 16.
Wommack said teachers will be allowed to come back to their respective schools the week of April 20 in small numbers to clear out their rooms for the summer and that masks, gloves and other protective equipment will be on hand for their use.
She said pre-K registration is available online and that those parents registering their children for kindergarten should not worry if they missed registration dates as they can register their child up until and even after school begins. She encouraged parents to monitor the school’s website and social media sites.
Assistant superintendent Jody Goodroe said the change in one month has been remarkable and has been both painful and joyful. He said he has witnessed some heartwarming sessions of teachers and their students on the Zoom platform as they greet and see one another.
“Teachers have worked tirelessly using a myriad of tools to keep their students learning and engaged,” Goodroe said.
He said students “did not ask for this” and the school system is working hard not to make it a punitive experience for them.
“This will be something they will talk about for the rest of their lives,” Goodroe said.
He also noted that all state testing had been cancelled for the spring and summer but that students who wish to take Advanced Placement tests will be able to do so online so they won’t miss that opportunity.
Goodroe said that while it has been good to have the use of online technology, it definitely does not replace or satisfy the need of face-to-face teaching.
He also told the board that the Broad River College and Career Academy has donated 1,200 masks from its healthcare class to Piedmont Athens Regional, who is a partner of the career academy.
PERSONNEL
Board of Education members approved the following recommendations at their Tuesday night meeting.
•Danielsville – They approved FMLA for special ed parapro Terri McCants.
•Hull-Sanford – They approved FMLA for teacher Frank May.
•MCHS – They approved leave without pay for teacher Deborah Chandler.
•MCMS – They approved maternity leave for ag teacher Sarah Holmes and for science teacher Sarah Robinson.
They also hired Jeremy Waller as an assistant principal to replace Quowanna Mattox.
•School nutrition – They approved FMLA for school nutritionist Maria Chandler.
