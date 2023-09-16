With a teachable moment from principal Amanda Sailors and media specialist Patricia Carey, the Board of Education made several new facilities announcements while meeting in the Comer Elementary media center.
Sailors and Carey presented the 50-year history of the elementary school, originally funded by the Gholston family, and assistant superintendent Amanda Wommack reported the approval from the Georgia Department of Education of the site plan for Comer Elementary. The school is scheduled for the addition of four new classrooms and a cafeteria expansion. Those plans are not finalized.
Superintendent Michael Williams gave an update on the agricultural center, which is moving forward with a draft plan. Those final plans may be available as soon as Sept. 27 and will include a performing arts center which may hold up to 1,000 people. The project is currently planned in three separate phases. According to Williams, a more finalized plan will be forthcoming in the next few weeks. The preliminary plans are available for viewing on the BOE website.
Both Hull-Sanford Elementary and Colbert Elementary may have future sales or purchases of adjacent property. The system has received an appraisal for five acres adjacent to Hull-Sanford. A buyer has expressed interest in that property. In addition, an adjoining property owner to Colbert has expressed interest in selling a portion of his property to the school.
Along with his reports on school and building sites, the superintendent reported that schools are in the process of completing updated safety measures. Those items include intruder and lockdown drills in each school before Oct. 1.
The Board also approved a capital outlay for the middle school HVAC replacement. The system’s application for matching funds from the State has been approved. The total cost of the new HVAC replacement will be offset by about 50 percent. The estimated cost to the system is about $1.366 million with a requirement to spend the state funds within five years.
OTHER BUSINESS
In addition to the reports, the board approved:
- overnight field trips.
- the final purchase and sale agreement for the sale of a partial interest in Rutland Academy to Clarke County School District for $587,505.
- the CTAE Local Plan to accept federal and state funds of $275,777.
- updated BOE policies to reflect current legislation. Those policies are available on the BOE webpage.
