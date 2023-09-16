With a teachable moment from principal Amanda Sailors and media specialist Patricia Carey, the Board of Education made several new facilities announcements while meeting in the Comer Elementary media center.

Sailors and Carey presented the 50-year history of the elementary school, originally funded by the Gholston family, and assistant superintendent Amanda Wommack reported the approval from the Georgia Department of Education of the site plan for Comer Elementary. The school is scheduled for the addition of four new classrooms and a cafeteria expansion. Those plans are not finalized.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.