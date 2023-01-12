The Madison Board of Education re-elected board member Robert Hooper Tuesday as chairman for 2023.
“I’d like to thank you for the vote of confidence, and I will do my best to lead this board on,” he said to the board in his remarks. “Glad to be working with you all.”
The board also welcomed Dan Lampe, the new District 2 board member.
The BOE and representatives from the Georgia Department of Education recognized Comer Elementary School for being named a National ESEA Distinguished School in 2022.
Comer was one of two schools in Georgia to receive the designation.
Comer ranked in the Top 5% of the state for combined ELA and math achievement scores from FY21 CCRPI Content Mastery Data, making it eligible to apply for the designation. The school was selected for excellence in serving special populations of students. Comer has implemented a number of initiatives contributing to the success including the “Serve by Need not Label” model; “When What I Need” instructional blocks; MTSS; small daily-guided math groups; professional learning around language essentials; and consolidated funds.
The BOE also recognized the district’s REACH scholars, who will be first-generation college students. REACH is state program that awards scholarships to students who meet criteria for attendance, behavior, grades and potential for college graduation.
The following students from Madison County Middle School were named as REACH scholars: Gerrardo Reyes, Jayden England, Leslie Arriaga, Pamela Ballance and Paw Blay.
In other business Jan. 10, the BOE:
•received a presentation from Allen Guest, CEO of Guest Machine. Guest presented LifeBolt, a lock-and-key mechanism that would provide an extra layer of security for lockdown situations.
•approved the 2023-2024 school calendar.
•approved a fiscal agent designation and acceptance agreement for Family Connections.
•approved overnight field trips.
The board took the following personnel actions:
•approved additional duties for Leigh Coberly with the ESSER afterschool program.
•approved additional duties for Staci Flanagan with the ESSER afterschool program.
•hired Joy Hilley to replace L. Coile as school bookkeeper.
•approved additional duties for Marty Holcomb with the ESSER afterschool program.
•approved additional duties for Mayra Wood with the ESSER afterschool program/Paw Pack.
Madison County Middle School
•hired Madison Lord as a paraprofessional.
•received the resignation of Carson Lee as director of bands, effective June 30.
•received the resignation of Johanna Foucher as a bus monitor.
•approved the contract recommendation for Jody Goodroe as assistant superintendent.
•approved the contract recommendation for Amanda Wommack as assistant superintendent.
•approved the contract recommendation for Jamie Fahrney as principal of Colbert Elementary School.
•approved the contract recommendation for Amanda Sailors as principal of Comer Elementary School.
•approved the contract recommendation for Deanna Bray as principal of Danielsville Elementary School.
•approved the contract recommendation for Michelle Barrett as director of the Early Learning Center.
•approved the contract recommendation for Missy Andrews as principal of Ila Elementary School.
