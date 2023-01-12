The Madison Board of Education re-elected board member Robert Hooper Tuesday as chairman for 2023.

“I’d like to thank you for the vote of confidence, and I will do my best to lead this board on,” he said to the board in his remarks. “Glad to be working with you all.”

