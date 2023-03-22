The Madison Board of Education recognized the high school’s varsity boys’ basketball team during the board’s March 14 meeting.
This year, the team advanced to the Elite 8 of the state playoffs for the first time since 1988. The team was also region runner-up for the first time since 1997.
Other accomplishments include being named sub-region champions for the first time since 2011; hosting a state playoff game for the first time in school history; having back-to-back seasons with at least 20 wins for the first time since 1966-1967; and having a 27-4 record with a tie for the most wins in school history.
In addition, head coach Bryan Bird was named the Region “Coach of the Year,” and Jay Carruth was named the Region “Player of the Year.”
The BOE also celebrated School Board Appreciation Week, held on March 13-17, with a proclamation from Gov. Brian Kemp. Board members received gifts from the schools and cake provided by the Early Learning Center.
WORKFORCE READINESS CERTIFICATION
The high school’s Broad River College and Career Academy plans to introduce a Madico Made Workforce Readiness Certification for graduating seniors.
Students who meet a checklist of requirements will earn an honor cord and be eligible to apply for a scholarship or stipend.
Jody Goodroe, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, shared the update at the board meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business March 14, the board:
•approved the use of rural safety grant funds, up to $30,000, for digital floor mapping to aid law enforcement in the case of emergency.
•selected Cindy Nash as the delegate and Brenda Moon as the alternate to attend the Georgia School Boards Association summer conference.
•reviewed the Code of Ethics.
•approved a disposition of surplus property for technology.
•approved overnight field trips.
PERSONNEL MATTERS
The board took the following personnel actions:
Colbert Elementary
•hired Abby Gower to replace T. Roberts as a paraprofessional.
Comer Elementary
•hired Katie Anzalone to replace M. Ingram as a teacher.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Andrea Collier.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Jennifer Morris.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Lindsey Pou.
Danielsville Elementary
•hired Haley Bowles to replace K. Bartlett as a media specialist.
•hired Maryanna Burden for a new allotted position as a teacher.
•hired Elizabeth Cochran to replace J. Bates as a teacher.
•hired Destin Croya to replace H. Bowles as a teacher.
•hired Ashlee Johnson for a new allotted position as a teacher.
Early Learning Center
•approved leave without pay for teacher Joley Dixon.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Cornelia Reagin.
Hull-Sanford Elementary
•approved a transfer to the ELC for Beth Dove as a paraprofessional.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Beth Dove.
•approved a transfer to Ila Elementary for FY24 for Ross Oliver as a teacher.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Erin Whitlow.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Corie Young.
Ila Elementary
•hired Eliana Burkhalter for a new allotted position as a teacher.
•approved additional duties with the after school program for Alaina Shriver.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Natalie Steed.
Madison County High School
•approved leave without pay for teacher Claire Bowen.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Mindy Epps.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Charity Faith Greene.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Marty Tate.
Madison County Middle School
•hired Susan Leonard to replace B. Beaver as assistant principal.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Kandace Smith.
School Nutrition
•approved leave without pay for Maria Chandler.
•approved leave without pay for Tonya Harper.
Information
•received the resignation/release of FY24 contract for Sara Bailey as an assistant principal.
•received the resignation/release of FY24 contract for Jay Beebe as a teacher.
•received the resignation/release of FY24 contract for Kelli Bivins as a teacher.
•received the resignation/release of FY24 contract for Melody Christian as a teacher.
•received the resignation/release of FY24 contract for Jennah Cody as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Misty Costello as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Allison Evans as a full-time substitute driver. Evans is moving to a call-in substitute driver position.
•received the resignation/release of FY24 contract for Bianca Joiner as a teacher.
•received the resignation/release of FY24 contract for Neah Maxwell as a teacher.
•received the resignation/release of FY24 contract for Lydia Murphey as a speech language pathologist.
•received the resignation of Dakota Parnell in HVAC/Maintenance.
•received the resignation/release of FY24 contract for Brad Sikes as a counselor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.