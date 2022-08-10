The Madison County Board of Education had the first look at attendance numbers at its Aug. 9 meeting.
Attendance was reported for the first 10 days of school. After the 10 days, the school system un-enrolls the “no-shows.”
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 12:11 am
“On the 20th day, numbers reported will be based on enrollment,” assistant superintendent of business operations Amanda Wommack wrote in her report.
The system reports 4,715 students on the first day of school with the highest numbers at Hull-Sanford Elementary, Madison County Middle School and Madison County High School.
On peak attendance days, Colbert Elementary reported 434 students; Comer Elementary reported 373 students; Danielsville Elementary reported 489 students; Hull-Sanford reported 491 students; Ila Elementary reported 430 students; MCMS reported 1,122 students; and MCHS reported 1,391 students.
School nutrition served 2,971 lunches on the first day of school.
The school year also started with 79 new employees, of which over 40 teachers attended new teacher orientation.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
The board of education took the following personnel actions:
Ila Elementary
•approved additional duties with the afterschool program for Natalie Steed.
Madison County Middle School
•hired Victoria Higdon as a full-time substitute teacher.
•hired Dustin Howard to replace C. Bray as a paraprofessional.
School Nutrition
•hired Michelle Autry to replace K. Cleghorne.
•approved the transfer of Jennifer Eklund to Comer Elemetary.
Information
•received the resignation of Olivia Hanson as a paraprofessional.
•received the resignation of Jennifer Hood as a full-time bus driver.
•received the resignation of Benjamin Martin as a full-time substitute bus driver.
•received the resignation of Ashley Smith in school nutrition.
•received the resignation of Amy Wilder as a full-time bus driver.
