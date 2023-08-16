On Aug. 10, the Madison Board of Education voted to roll back its millage rate to 15.25 mills, a decrease from the current 15.49 mills.
The new rate is the lowest since 2000, board chairman Robert Hooper said.
The board voted for the new millage rate 4-1, with District 2 board member Dan Lampe casting the dissenting vote.
Lampe said in follow-up that the full rollback rate was determined to be 13.64 mills, which was needed to bring in the budgeted amount of roughly $16.4 million from property taxes. He said that the new millage rate will bring in approximately $2 million above the budgeted amount.
“The budget in my opinion was already inflated,” he added about his vote against the new rate. “[In] 2017-2021, our budget went from roughly $12 million to $13 million, a 1.7% increase per year. From 2022-2024, we went from 13 million to roughly $18.4 million (budget was $16.4, but the mill rate will bring in approximately 2 million extra). That is roughly a 15% increase per year, 30% over two years. This increase is with no appreciable increase in the total number of students. So, in short, I voted against the 15.25 mill rate because it shifts the fulcrum between ‘adequate’ education and tax burden way too far.”
Lampe had asked the rest of the board to consider lowering the millage rate down to 14 mills, which would have been as close to the full rollback as possible while maintaining the state threshold for equalization funding of 14. There was no motion on the table.
Hooper said in a follow-up response that while he is only a single voting voice, he feels that most of the board believes 15.25 is an appropriate number since the future of the economy is uncertain. He said 15.25 mills can address current and future budgetary needs such as future growth and unexpected expenses, while 14 mills can't.
He also noted that while 14 mills would meet this year’s budget, it does come “dangerously close” to losing state equalization funding, with this year’s equalization amounting to approximately $4.6 million.
“Each board member is tasked with providing sound policy to properly educate our children safely and to serve the stakeholders with financial responsibility,” he added. “Mr. Williams and staff have done a tremendous job preparing the ‘23-‘24 budget, anticipated revenues and anticipated expenses. However, it is impossible to predict the future. The uncertainty of our nation’s economy certainly complicates this. Therefore, we must plan to meet the current needs, but also plan for future needs as well.”
“I believe the majority of the board believes that a decrease in the millage rate to 15.25 will accomplish several things,” he shared about the ultimate vote. “First, this rate should lower taxes for most. Secondly, this rate allows for funding a balanced budget. Lastly, this rate should support a fund balance for future and possible unforeseen needs. For example, this fiscal year for 2024 has a state mandated budgetary increase of just over $5.8 million. We have been advised that many of these state mandated budget items will be required in next year’s budget as well. Additionally, expenses that have been funded from the CARES Act/ ESSER III funds, approximately $3.1 million, will return to local funding in fiscal year 2025.”
