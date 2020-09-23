County school leaders have long aimed to keep energy costs down.
So the system has contracted for years with ABM Building Solutions for energy-efficiency and custodial services.
Now, school board members will consider refinancing options in October that could free up some funding over the next two years to help offset any reductions in revenue allotments from the state.
Board members agreed earlier this month to have ABM provide a “final facility survey, engineering analysis and final proposal” for a “Phase V Progam” of the agreement with the company.
That new arrangement, which will include refinancing the existing plan that runs through 2032, will be discussed by the school board in October.
The school system already contracts with the company for custodial services, which saves the system roughly $300,000 a year compared to hiring its own staff with benefits to handle custodial work.
The refinancing arrangement would delay any janitorial or lease payments from the school system to ABM for two years. There would be no heating and air maintenance payments for two years. This would lead to approximately $3 million in relief to the system’s general fund over the next two years. The system would resume its regular yearly payment to ABM with a $1.6 million payment in 2023. The system’s interest rate would be lowered, but the two years of janitorial cost delays would add to the total interest paid in the overall deal.
“This would help offset any shortfall we might have,” said school superintendent Michael Williams. School leaders anticipate potential revenue hits from the state in 2021-22.
According the ABM proposal, the “Phase V Program” would also include nearly 800 automatic hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the district and one year of “deep enhanced cleaning, including misting schools, daily touchpoint disinfecting and enhanced nightly disinfecting.” The company is already providing enhanced cleaning for the system during the pandemic.
The “Phase V” plan also includes heating and air system replacements at the board of education office, in-school suspension, Colt Academy buildings, Madison County Middle School and the CTAE (Career Technical and Agricultural Education) facilities. Meanwhile, four elementary school gyms — all except Comer — will finally get air conditioning. Comer already has an air-conditioned gym thanks to contributions from the private Gholston Fund. Softball and baseball field scoreboards will also be replaced at the high school.
