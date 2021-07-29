The county school board will meet at Ila Elementary School for its regular August meeting to talk about the future of the school.
Madison County Superintendent Michael Williams said the board will tour the school at its 7 p.m., Aug. 10 meeting and talk about enrollment numbers and the facility.
Ila is the oldest school building in the county, and the board is talking about the potential construction of a new facility to handle increasing enrollment.
Also during the board’s July 20 meeting, Williams spoke of new enrollment figures since June 1. He noted that there had been 107 new students enrolled so far this summer. But he said more are expected. Williams said the county typically has about 220-to-300 students enroll over the summer, with most enrolling around the time school starts.
“It normally picks up the closer we get to school starting and even after school starts,” said Williams. “So we’ll see a rush of new enrollment. We don’t know exactly yet who will show up the first day and first week of school. But we will continue to physically count students during the first 10 days of school. That gives us a pretty good idea. If they’re not there within the first 10 days, they generally are going to withdraw or something of that nature.”
As of July 20, new enrollee numbers at the school were as follows: Colbert Elementary, 13; Comer Elementary, 6; Danielsville Elementary, 12; Hull Elementary, 15; Ila Elementary, 13; Madison County Middle School, 27; and Madison County High School, 21.
“Kindergarten is the biggest new enrollment we see,” said Williams, adding that kindergarten enrollment is hard to predict. “That’s something we’ll keep an eye on, specifically Ila, because of their numbers.”
Assistant superintendent Mandy Wommack echoed Williams, saying it’s hard to make adjustments until firmer figures are available after the first 10 days of school.
“When we actually get students here and we’re able to take those head counts for the first 10 days, then we’ll get an accurate picture of where we are, look at our grade levels, our student-teacher ratio and then figure out if there are any changes or additions that need to be made,” she said. “We’ll be excited to have all our students back, new ones and veteran students as well.”
In an unrelated matter, Williams said the schools are “continuing to monitor the positive covid cases in the county and what DPH reports.”
“We’re working through the (covid) guidelines and will have something ready to send out soon,” he said.
The July 20 meeting also included reports from assistant superintendents Wommack and Dr. Jody Goodroe.
Wommack reported that sales tax collections in June were slightly up from May’s total at $249,718.
She said the school system is seeking more bus drivers.
“Things are looking better; we have had a few more applications coming in,” said Wommack, who also said there’s a clerical position open at the high school. “We still want to continue our good recruiting efforts to get more bus drivers on staff.
Wommack said there are several ongoing facilities projects, with maintenance, heating and air and grounds staff working hard to prepare the schools. She noted that carpet has been replaced in offices at the middle school, Hull-Sanford Elementary, Comer Elementary and Colbert Elementary.
“It’s going to be exciting to go into those building and see that freshness there,” she said.
Williams said the construction of the new transportation facility is running behind schedule due to supply issues. The school system is replacing the bus shop that has been in operation since 1956.
“It’s not starting as quickly as we had hoped,” said Williams. “That’s OK. We have a working facility, but sometimes you have to have patience.”
Wommack said 9,916 lunches and 2,232 breakfasts have been served to students this summer through a federally funded program. Also, lunch and breakfast will be free for all students for all of 2021-22. Students can pay for extra items beyond the basic meal.
“It is so unfortunate that some kids are at home and they’re hungry,” said Williams, when addressing the importance of school nutrition programs.
Williams added that MART (the Madison Area Resource Team) is having back-to-school supplies for students.
“Even if they don’t get to MART, we will have some school supplies, backpacks and whatnot for students that need it when school starts if they can’t get to MART or if MART were to run out,” he said. “We have some funds set aside for free school supplies.”
Goodroe reported that schools are being trained to use “MAP,” Measure of Academic Progress, which is “a computerized adaptive test to help teachers, parents and administrators improve learning for all students and make informed decisions to promote a child's academic growth.” MAP is used by systems to help identify specific areas of need for a student and to help address those needs.
Goodroe said there are some preliminary figures available from Milestone tests last year.
“Roughly 90 percent of our testing categories are above the state average,” he said. “Most of them are above the RESA (area) average as well. You’ll see some areas where we have some work to do.”
Goodroe said the school system is working with the Chamber of Commerce in the “MADICO Maker’s Entrepreneurship Academy,” which is a “shark-tank type thing.”
“Kids come up with ideas of entrepreneurship of things they’re passionate about,” said Goodroe. “They put the pieces together and then present it in front of a committee and the winners are going to be able to get a grant to actually do it, to put it in place. We’re not talking about just a school project. We’re actually talking about something that can actually take place.”
In another matter, the “Tim Tebow bill” to allow home school students to participate in public school sports activities passed this year.
“They are required to be enrolled,” said Williams. “They would be a home school student. They would have to take courses with our high school or middle school to be eligible.”
Williams said the schools have received questions about the new guidelines, but he said he doesn’t think there is anyone that would currently fall into this category of sports participation.
Also July 20, the board approved 2021-22 insurance policies. And the BOE approved out-of-county tuition costs for 2021-22. Williams clarified that the school system does not accept out-of-county students. However, if someone has been enrolled in the system for at least 10 years and then moves out of the county for some reason, such as a divorce or other family matter, then that student can complete their education in the system if they pay out-of-county tuition.
