Madison County school leaders want to make sure citizens have a chance to be heard regarding the system’s policies regarding COVID-19.
The Madison County Board of Education will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 27 in PLC 2 at the school board office at 800 Madison Street to receive public comment about school safety policies regarding COVID-19.
“The board of education members and myself are always open to hearing from our
parents, staff and students,” said Superintendent Michael Williams. “We want to ensure that every issue is addressed. In listening to feedback from stakeholders, there were concerns that some people were not able to attend or speak at the last
board meeting during the public comment period. Therefore, a called BOE meeting has been scheduled for public comment on our reopening safety guidelines…”
Last week, the school board heard from audience members who opposed the continued use of face masks in school settings when social distancing is not possible and those who asked the board to keep the policy in place.
To sign up to make a public comment, contact Williams no later than noon Friday, October 23 by email at mwilliams@madison.k12.ga.us or by phone at 706-795-2191 to schedule an appointment to meet prior to the called BOE meeting.
