Sue Carithers sat at the TJ & Friends Foundation fundraiser car show Saturday and remembered a car ride with her late friend, Ramona Booth, who passed away in May of this year.
Booth was driving and the two headed up to M & J Home Cooking in Toccoa.
“We were just blabbing away and she wasn’t paying any attention to where she was turning or anything,” said Carithers. “I looked up and said, ‘Ramona, where are we?’ And she said, ‘I don’t know.’”
Carithers said the two proceeded to drive all over the place, laughing with each other.
“She (Booth) said she had a full tank of gas, so let’s ride it out,” said Carithers. “So we did. It was fun. We had a good time.”
The two eventually found their way.
Booth and Carithers went on another kind of ride in recent years, working together to spearhead efforts to get money into the hands of local cancer victims.
Carithers, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 when she worked for the district attorney’s office, was personally helped by the TJ & Friends, which is a non-profit cancer foundation in Northeast Georgia that focuses on helping patients and their families to cope with their financial needs.
“They (TJ & Friends) came to me and asked me did I want to make an application,” said Carithers. “And I didn’t know anything about it. So I made an application. And I gathered up the papers from the doctor saying I was being treated. I ended up getting a check, and that was my first knowledge of TJ & Friends.”
Carithers said she asked Booth, the former assistant principal of Madison County High School, if she was aware of TJ & Friends.
“She said she’d heard something about it,” said Carithers. “Well, the next thing I know, she had it going full blast. And she and I joined forces and we got it going here in the county. And it just grew and grew. And then this group that’s here now started working with it.”
Saturday’s car show at Memorial Park in Danielsville was one of many fundraisers held over the years to help local cancer victims.
The organization was founded in 2008 by Darren Scarborough, Steve Higginbotham, and Mike Webb, after their longtime friend, TJ Johnson, was stricken with cancer. The three raised money for their friend and that effort grew into a quest to get money into the hands of cancer patients in seven counties: Elbert, Hart, Franklin, Madison, Oglethorpe, Lincoln and Wilkes.
Since the formation of TJ & Friends, 2,292 cancer patients have been assisted with $1,145,500 in donations. That includes 429 patients in Madison County, receiving $200,000.
Carithers said she was blessed to receive help from the organization, but she said the true gift was being able to deliver the checks to other recipients.
“I took a man straight to the bank in Comer,” she said. “He cashed his check (from TJ & Friends). I took him to Georgia Power. He paid his power bill and had his lights turned on. You don’t think that was a pleasure? Another time I followed a man to the gas station. He didn’t know if he had enough gas to get to the gas station. We pulled up there in Comer, walked across the street, cashed his check came back and filled up his van with gas. That was a blessing. I took one lady to the grocery store at Ingles and walked with her down the aisle and she loaded her cart, and I didn’t think we’d get all that she put it there, but it was not big items, stuff like Vienna sausage saltine crackers, things like that. And just seeing them pay for things with the money that TJ & Friends had donated, it was wonderful.”
Carithers said a number of organizations that take donations include administrative expenses and people sometimes wonder how much goes where it’s needed. She said there’s no such question with TJ & Friends.
“In this, everybody works for nothing,” she said. “What we do is volunteer and we do it with so much honor to be able to deliver to these people. We do this because we love it. We know where it goes. Nobody gets paid for nothing.”
Carithers offered a heartfelt tribute to her late friend before the car show crowd as she presented a plaque in honor of Booth to her son and daughter, Jason and Melody.
“We praise her and give her so much credit for getting TJ & Friends started here in this county,” said Carithers to the crowd. “Thank you all for being here and being a part of it. It wouldn’t work without you.”
Ed Miller of TJ & Friends then presented Carithers with her own plaque of appreciation.
Miller offered thanks to the recreation department for their help with Saturday’s event.
“We’d like to thank the Madison County Rec Department for letting us use the facilities here at the park and also the gym, the bathrooms,” he said. “They have bent over backwards to be really nice to us and help us out. And we thank them very much.”
Carithers, who is recovering from a recent health issue, got a number of hugs after the plaque presentation. She laughed thinking about sneaking “Ramona’s tea cakes” in her kitchen and getting to taste them again, thanks to Jason and Melody. She praised the women of Meadow Church for their baking. She looked over at the TJ T-shirts being sold as raffle fundraiser tickets were being called out. She noted the $20 registration fee for each car that filled the parking lot. Trophies were given for best in show, top GM, Ford, Chrysler, import, pickup and bike.
“There are so many of these things that you donate to that you don’t ever know if that money gets to where it needs to be,” said Carithers. “We know. And that’s what gives us such pleasure.”
Anyone interested in donating to TJ & Friends to support Madison County cancer victims can contact Miller at 706-783-5610, Angel Fisher at 706-340-3573, or Edith Brown at 706-202-7324.
