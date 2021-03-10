Deana Bray was approved Tuesday night by the county school board as the new principal for Danielsville Elementary School.
Bray, the current assistant principal at the school, replaces long-time Danielsville principal Angie Waggoner, who is retiring.
“Ms. Bray has worked closely with the staff at Danielsville over the last 20 plus years in every aspect of the school,” said Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams. “She puts students first and will work well with teachers and continue to ensure student success at Danielsville. Ms. Bray has outstanding experience working with teachers and students across all grade levels and in special needs. She has been a loyal employee in our system and truly cares about the success of all students. Ms. Bray has a strong work ethic and she is a great instructional leader. Ms. Bray had the highest combined scores from the teacher, parent and administrative committees during the interview process. I look forward to working with her in this new role.”
Other personnel actions taken by the Madison County Board of Education Tuesday include:
•Central office: hire Rae Anna Mayfield-Toman to replace L. Kuntz as school psychologist
•Colbert: approve Winfield Smith, long-term sub for D. Compton
•Comer: approve Susie Andrews as a long-term sub for C. Knight, approve leave without pay for paraprofessional Heather Heath, hire Jade Walmsley to replace M. Sparks as a paraprofessional
•Early Learning Center: approve leave without pay for teacher Dale Duncan-Scoggins for two days in April
•Hull-Sanford: approve Becky Clark as a long-term special ed sub, approve Kendra Cowart, long-term special ed sub, hire Daniel Eubanks as a Camp Raiders assistant, hire Jessica Holland as a Camp Raiders assistant, hire Kaylan Marlowe as a long-term sub for C. Dobbs, hire Rachel Pittman as a long-term sub for L. Beasley
•Ila: hire Troy Butler to replace S. Graham for an After School position, hire Shirley Whitlock to a new After School position
•Madison County Middle School: approve a day of leave without pay for Amelia Durham, approve additional duties for Beyond the Bell for Tara McGaha, Katherine Peterson, Shane Wilburn and Doug Wood; hire Richard Womack as a technology specialist to replace S. Duff
•Retirements: Matt Boggs, part-time social studies teacher at the high school; Robin Jones-Walker, science teacher at the high school; Ken Morgan, physical education at the high school; Melinda Patrick, nutrition; Pam Rice, paraprofessional at Colbert
•Resignations: Hannah Bordon, paraprofessional, Colbert; Chelsea Dobbs, teacher, Hull-Sanford; Kaytlin Gaines, teacher, Colbert; Sydney Graham, After School, Ila; Cody Knight, teacher, Hull-Sanford; Carey Metts, physical education at the middle school; Kaylee Partin, special ed parapro at Ila; Jose Rodriguez, science teacher at the high school
