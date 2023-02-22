Brian Turner

For Brian Turner, there’s no place like home.

The Madison County native has worked outside of his home county for years, but that will soon change. The 29-year education veteran was hired last week as the new principal at Madison County Middle School, replacing Georgie Bullock, who is retiring.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.