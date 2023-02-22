For Brian Turner, there’s no place like home.
The Madison County native has worked outside of his home county for years, but that will soon change. The 29-year education veteran was hired last week as the new principal at Madison County Middle School, replacing Georgie Bullock, who is retiring.
"I’m just excited to come back to Madison County," Turner said. "I was born and raised here in Madison County, graduated from Madison County, and I’m just grateful for the opportunity to come back home to be with my kids at a school system that is a phenomenal school system.”
Turner spent the first part of his career teaching social studies and coaching several sports in Franklin County. He then went to Elbert County for six years, where he got his first basketball head-coaching job. He went to East Jackson and spent close to a decade there, moving out of the classroom and into the role of graduation coach while still coaching. After a year in Gwinnett County, he returned to Elbert County as a the high school assistant principal and has been serving in that role for the past eight years, while also serving as athletic director for several years.
Turner said middle school is a transitional time in students’ lives. He said he is focused on making sure students coming into the school as sixth graders have the support they need, while the staff also focuses on preparing the children to make the jump from eighth grade to high school.
"Looking at the transitions, that's one of the things that will benefit me being at the high school and knowing the struggles eighth graders have transitioning to the ninth grade,” he said. “We’re really going to look at our transitions from eighth grade to ninth grade and fifth grade to sixth grade to make sure we're preparing our kids to make that next step to the high school. And we’re looking to see what we're doing to make sure the fifth graders from the elementary schools are ready to make that step into the middle school as a sixth grader."
Turner and his wife of 23 years, Tracey, have three children in the Madison County School System. Oldest daughter, Jacey, is a senior at Madison County High School, and daughter, Elisa, is a junior there as well. Their youngest daughter, Laryn, is in fifth grade at Comer Elementary and will join her dad at the middle school next year.
“Dr. Turner has a number of years of experience as an administrator,” said Madison County School Superintendent Michael Williams. “He has a passion for kids, a passion for Madison County and to see if be successful and he’s well experienced in education. This is his 29th year and we feel real good about him coming in as our new principal and what he can provide for our students and staff.”
Turner was chosen from 16 applicants for the position. Three committees composed of school staff, parents and a school governance team were involved in the hiring process.
No starting date has been set for a Turner to take the new position. He is still under contract for this school year in Elbert County.
“We’re still working out the details on when the official start date will be,” said Williams. “I would think the latest would be June 1.”
