Mechanics used to descend into a pit to work on county school buses in an old shop constructed in 1956, but those days are over.

The school system now has modern-day facilities and equipment to take care of the 82 buses that transport hundreds of Madison County students to and from school every day. The new, three-bay shop, cost just under $1.9 million and was funded from education sales tax dollars, sits next to the old shop in Danielsville and includes mechanical lifts that raise buses so that mechanics can stand and work underneath the vehicles.

