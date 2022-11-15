After Thanksgiving break, school buses will exit Madison County Middle School from Fortson Compton Road to Hwy. 172 instead of from Fortson Compton Road to Hwy. 98.
This change is being made due to safety concerns for officers who have been patrolling traffic on Hwy. 98.
