Regina Brueshaber was doing fine with take out and curbside service, but the restaurant owner had a sense people were ready to sit down at a table again for a meal.
“I’ve had so many people tell me they were so tired of eating in their trucks,” said Brueshaber, who owns Gina Bell’s in Daniesville. “People like interaction. That’s what we’re born for.”
Georgia is one of the first states in the U.S. to re-open dine-in service in the midst of the COVID-1 crisis.
Restaurants around Madison County have reacted differently to Gov. Brian Kemp decision to allow dine-in service, albeit with a number of restrictions. Subway in Danielsville is open for dine-in, but Hardee's, also in Danielsville, is not (as of Tuesday).
Locally-owned restaurants have handled the return of dine-in differently, as well.
Brueshaber's Gina Bell’s opened up dine-in service the first day Kemp lifted the ban. Customers are sitting six feet apart at Gina Bell’s and only 10 people are allowed inside the restaurant. Despite those rules, Brueshaber said customer traffic has been steady.
“Absolutely,” she said. “Yes.”
While Brueshaber is happy to serve dine-in guests again, she said she was doing well with take-out and curbside service, which constitutes 70 percent of Gina Bell’s business. Because of that, and its long-standing in the community, the restaurant was able to navigate the April ban of dine-in service well.
“I’m very blessed,” said Brueshaber, who has owned Gina Bell’s for 14 years between locations in Ila and Danielsville. “I know that other people have not been as blessed as me on a whole, but I think it’s just because I’ve been in business for so long, people know how clean we are, and they trust it.”
One of the county’s dining institutions, Zeb’s BBQ in Danielsville, has yet to re-open its dining room but has found success during the COVID-19 outbreak with creating a drive-through with a front window of the restaurant.
“It’s been very good,” said Zeb’s employee Ashley Berryman. “Everybody has been very supportive of small businesses. We’ve been very, very busy.”
The restaurant, in fact, has decided to incorporate a drive-through window full time, so it is adding one to the side of the building. Because of that project, the dining room will be closed likely through the end of the month, though that’s not definite.
Berryman, who has worked as a waitress at Zeb’s for four years, said she views the return of dine-in as an encouraging sign, but did note some unease given president Donald Trump’s recent push back against Kemp’s move to re-open.
“We were going to wait and just be on the safe side, but I think it’s encouraging and a good sign that people can eat in now,” she said. “We are definitely ready to get back to that.”
Berryman pointed to an irony with Zeb’s carryout service, noting that the restaurant began decades and decades ago as a curb-side serving establishment.
“And now it’s gone back to that,” she said, adding that a lot of the older customers have enjoyed the return to the restaurant’s roots.
The drive-through window has also drawn all sorts of traffic.
“The other day, we had a man come through on a tractor,” Berryman said. “It was pretty funny.”
Another long-standing county barbecue spot, Bill's Bar-B-Q, found a way to ease into sit-down service as the governor lifted the ban. The restaurant offered dine-in on its enclosed patio last week. Plans were to open up the dining room this week.
Bill's Bar-B-Q was hit hard by the April dine-in ban. While it retained its regular customers, it saw about a 70-percent drop in business, according to owner John Means. But Bill's, whose employees were receiving partial unemployment benefits, is one of the businesses that took advantage of the federal payroll protection program for small businesses.
“And once that came through, we were able to bring everyone back,” said Means, whose uncle opened Bill's in 1966 before he took ownership in 2014. “So, that’s helped tremendously in the last week.”
Re-opening dining rooms means that restaurants must follow 39 guidelines, including having all employees wear masks. Restaurants must also limit to a maximum of 10 customers per 500 square feet of floor space.
Brueshaber, a self-proclaimed “germaphobe,” said she was taking precautions before the outbreak, keeping her restaurant well-stocked with hand sanitizer and diluting her water buckets and mop buckets with Clorox.
“Right now, we're all wearing masks, and that’s the only thing, really, that I’ve changed,” she said. “Every other thing, I had already implemented.”
Others have been extra vigilant since the pandemic began spreading throughout the U.S.
Berryman said workers at Zeb's have constantly wiped down surfaces during the outbreak and have made efforts to stay away from customers as much as possible.
Bill’s began taking precautions well before dine-in was banned, moving its service to the patio to allow kitchen personnel to work separately from servers. Kitchen workers had separate restroom facilities from servers and customers, too.
“We just kind of wanted to keep a disparity between the two,” Means explained.
As dine-in returns, Means said he thinks customers “want to get out — that’s for sure.”
“But we still have to be responsible in what we’re doing,” he added. “So it's kind of mixed. The restriction of 10 people for 500 square feet kind of adds a dynamic where at some point you may have to tell customers they can’t come in and sit down.”
Still, Means holds hope moving forward, noting that business at Bill's “has been slowly creeping up” in the last two weeks.
“We’re cautiously optimistic,” he said.
Meanwhile, Brueshaber said she’s encouraged by how customers have handled dine-in’s return and what it will mean for the future.
“The majority of customers that come in here, they have masks on,” she said. “Some of them even have gloves on, and if they don’t have gloves on, they use the hand sanitizer … I think this will actually change everything for the future. People will definitely be more cautious.”
Cortney Drake and Valerie Thomason stood outside The Look Hair Studio at the courthouse square in Danielsville one recent sunny day and talked about getting back to work after Kemp lifted restrictions. They say they are constantly cleaning. And there is no waiting area inside the business these days. When it’s time for an appointment, they’ll greet the customer outside. The hairstylists are checking customers’ temperatures at the car. If the customer needs to use the restroom, they’ll have to go in and clean afterwards. Customers have the option to wear a mask or not, but they said the hairstylists are required to.
Both Drake and Thomason said they have been busy since the restrictions were lifted. They also said customers have been generous with tips and that they’re grateful.
“I’ve had several clients who’ve said, ‘I know you have to buy more disinfectants and you’ve been out for a month, so I’m doing extra,’ and I’ve had a few clients send money while I was out,” said Thomason.
Drake said “wearing the mask all day is not fun” and makes breathing difficult.
Thomason agreed, but said it’s part of the job right now.
“It’s hot, too, especially when you’re drying hair,” said Thomason. “But we’ll do what we gotta’ do to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.