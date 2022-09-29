When it comes to securing economic development for Madison County, does the current governmental setup work, or could it be better?
County commissioner Terry Chandler raised the issue Monday, suggesting the commissioners create a committee composed of local leaders to study the most efficient way to bring business to the county.
“My request is to create a study committee to consider advising us on the best organizational strategy for Madison County to address economic development as we brace for and prepare for impending growth,” said Chandler.
Chandler suggested two members each from the board of commissioners, industrial authority and Chamber of Commerce. After some discussion, the group agreed that two school board members should also be included.
“I think this just gives us an opportunity to have a really thoughtful set of eyes, other than just ours to look at this current structure we have,” said Chandler. “Economic development is just too big of an opportunity for us to just sit here and say the status quo is where we need to be.”
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said he’s been in touch with Bill Toomey of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) to have a retreat for the committee to meet with the ACCG and discuss what other counties are doing and what Madison County might want. He and the commissioners agreed that multiple meetings are needed.
Commissioners took no vote Monday, but seemed to agree that forming a committee would be a good move. The goal would be for the committee to have a report ready for the commissioners in March, with the comprehensive plan finalization planned for July.
“If the committee comes up with suggested changes, and maybe even a different department, then we would need time to make all those preparations, then that becomes a budget issue for 2024,” said Chandler, adding that the timing of the committee’s formation will work well with the comprehensive plan.
Commissioner Dennis Adams suggested the committee include a couple of members from the public. The board discussed that idea but came to no decisions Monday on including citizens on the committee.
The board agreed that they will plan to have a proposal ready for a study committee at the group’s Oct. 31 meeting.
In a separate matter, Chandler said he’d like the commissioners to hold a special meeting to discuss potential projects with American Rescue Plan (ARP) money. The county received $5.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funding. He also noted that the Chamber of Commerce will hold a “State of Education and Workforce Development” luncheon Oct. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Madison County BOE office in Danielsville. He said he’d like all commissioners and members of the comprehensive plan steering committee to attend. He noted that Dr. Jeffrey Dorfman, the chief economic advisor to the Governor, and a University of Georgia economics professor, will give a presentation on the effects of different types of development on county and school system budgets.
COMP PLAN MEETING
The next comprehensive plan workshop is set for Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Jackson EMC building off Hwy. 29 and Spratlin Mill Road.
“There’s been a lot of input and it’s all been taken in and documented,” said Higdon. “Please take an opportunity to attend and let your voice be heard about what you’d like Madison County to look like.”
To see the schedule for additional meetings, visit madison-compplan.com.
CHAIRMAN’S REPORT
Higdon reported that a tire amnesty event is being held for citizens at the transfer station from Oct. 1 through Nov. 5. The Madison County Library is having a yard sale Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Basketball registration is available at the recreation department website — www.madcorec.com — for boys and girls ages 5 to 17. The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11. The Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) for road improvements in Madison County has been approved. The county will receive $808,000 from the state. The state burn ban will be lifted Oct. 1. Higdon said people have not been obeying the ban. He urged citizens to let the county know when and where they are burning debris so that people don’t call to report a fire, which requires a response from volunteer fire departments. The non-emergency line for 911 is 706-795-6400.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved Heather Hanley, media specialist at Ila Elementary School, and Sara Bird, media specialist at Colbert Elementary School, as new members of the county library board. The board and audience also applauded former Magistrate Judge Harry Rice, who is retiring from the library board after 30 years of service.
NEW ZONING CLASSIFICATION
Madison County commissioners are considering eliminating the R-R (rural-residential) zoning classification in favor of an A-R (agriculture-residential) zoning.
Planning director Christopher Roach talked to the board about the proposal Monday. The zoning would allow for hobby farming on a minimum of two acres with an A-R classification.
“R-R for years and years wasn’t used appropriately and it replaced ag residential,” said Roach. “And when they closed ag residential, they closed it to the hobby farmers.”
No action was taken on the matter Monday. Commissioners passed a moratorium on rezonings and property splits through Nov. 19 to give the county time to update its regulations dealing with current growth issues. The establishment of an A-R zoning is part of that process.
Chandler also asked Roach to attend an upcoming meeting on potential ARP projects to give an update on the moratorium and how the review of county ordinances is going.
POOR INTERNET SERVICES
Don Edmonston of District 1 in Madison County addressed commissioners at the end of Monday’s meeting and said he’s fed up with the poor internet services in the county. He said he can’t get a straight answer from providers on when they will serve his area with broadband.
“What’s going on guys? Tell me what you guys are doing to help us get internet service out here,” said Edmonston to the BOC.
County clerk Christina Baxter talked about the county’s role in the process.
“We don’t get a say so on where the internet is at, but we can give letters of support to internet providers when they go to get grants,” she said.
So far, neither Truvista nor AT&T have asked for support letters from the county, Higdon said.
Edmonston suggested the internet provider executives to come out and brief the board on what they’re planning.
Commissioner Derek Doster asked the chairman if the commissioners can get an update on Rural Digital Opportunity Funds (RDOF) for Madison County.
“Can we get an RDOF update on who’s providing what, when, where?” he asked. “And that will give us an opportunity to reach out to any providers and as need be, the regulatory agency, the Public Service Commission. There should be somebody there we can talk to.”
“Yeah, we’ve asked multiple times, but the problem is they won’t tell you when, cause they don’t know when, and they won’t tell you where, because they don’t know where,” said Higdon.
Baxter said she has specifically asked for a list of roads they’re going to be on in Madison County.
“And all I get is pictures (of different colored areas),” she said.
“I don’t recall that; can you circulate that?” Doster asked, and Baxter agreed. “And we’ll go from there.”
