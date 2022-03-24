The Madison County Board of Elections will soon hear challenges to the candidacies of two school board District 2 hopefuls, though no hearing dates have been set.
District 2 incumbent Angie McGinnis is seeking to retain her seat in the May 24 non-partisan elections, and she faces challenges from four candidates: Corey Berryman, Scotty Chatham, Dan Lampe and Magalyn Hall.
County election board chairperson Tracy Dean said this week that McGinnis has challenged the candidacies of Berryman and Lampe for their connections to the school system. The incumbent maintains that, by law, Lampe, a current school system employee who is retiring, isn’t eligible to run for the seat and that Berryman, whose brother, Matt, is an assistant principal at the high school, isn’t allowed to run for the post because of the family connection.
“I’ve been speaking with the board (of elections) and we’ll set up a hearing, and I’ve already called and notified both the candidates and let them know what’s going on, and once we set a hearing date, I’ll notify them by mail,” said Dean.
The elections officials said she’s not sure yet whether there will be separate hearings for the candidate or whether they can be considered at the same time.
Dean said she plans to advertise the hearings in next week’s issue of The Journal.
