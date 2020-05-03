Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Brenda Moon, the incumbent candidate for the county school board District 5 seat. The election is non partisan.
1. Why are you the best choice for this position?
First of all, I am a lifelong resident of Madison County, mother of two graduates of Madison County and now grandmother with grandchildren attending Comer Elementary, Madison County Middle School and Madison County High School.
Secondly, my professional career was in education with 30 years all in the Madison County School System. During this time, I was a teacher and assistant principal at Colbert Elementary, assistant principal at Comer Elementary and the first principal at Hull-Sanford Elementary where I retired. This experience in the classroom as well as in a leadership position serves as a vital component and beneficial toward effective planning.
Now, in my first term as your board member, I have been involved in and received numerous hours of training to better understand the role and expectations to be an effective school board member. Also, during this time, I was actively involved in the development of the Vision and Strategic Plan for the next five years to move our students forward in an upward trajectory.
I definitely have a commitment and investment in Madison County and the Madison County School System. As your board of education bember, I will advocate and support decisions for effective governance.
2. The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
Most definitely we have all been affected in some way, and I could have never imagined how our lives would have changed so abruptly. Thankfully my family’s health is good, and I am saddened for those not as fortunate. Heartfelt thoughts are also with those that are actively working to ensure our well-being during this pandemic. I feel we will come away with more gratitude and appreciation for normally what we have taken for granted. One area of special concern as a board member has been the continuation of our educational process with our schools having to close. Our teachers, students and parents are to be commended for transitioning into distance learning without hesitation. Realizing some areas of our county lack wi-fi capability, we are working on a plan to place buses in the community at various times to serve as mobile hot spots. Our partner, Jackson EMC, has assisted with this effort. The state is providing 300 laptops for the school system with the school looking at ways to get the devices into the hands of students who need them. Just know that I have and will continue to work with and support decisions to ensure the best possible education for our students.
3. Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
•Budget: Our school budget is always somewhat of a challenge with some years more than others. With minimal local revenue (currently 29 percent), the school system relies heavily on state allocations (61.8 percent). In addition, there is normally federal funding (9.3 percent). Our school system also takes advantage of any federal, state, and local grants. Realizing the impact of Covid-19, it is practical to assume all funds will be affected for next year’s budget. This requires extensive collaboration and careful consideration to make sure all students have the resources they need. In July we adopted an updated Strategic Plan for years 2020-2025. This was developed with months of work by our community, parents, students, staff and the board of education to guide us from where we are now to where we want to be in five years. This focus and direction are so important and vital with increasing needs and decreasing resources. As a board of education member, it is my responsibility to diligently work along with my fellow board members, as well as our leadership team, to prepare students for graduation and raise the level of achievement for all of our students.
•Growth: Another challenge will be growth. With increased housing, inevitably we are going to see an increase in student population. This is something we will have to stay in the forefront of to be prepared and equipped to handle. Also, Madison County’s school system continues to make strides with an ongoing increase in its graduation rate with last year at 94.6 percent, and continuing to rank above the state average in test scores. Overall, we were ranked as one of the top 20 schools in Georgia. This is attractive for families when making decisions for their home. Now, more than ever, there is an importance for communication and collaboration with other elected officials to maneuver through this growth and the challenges it brings. Our board of education began this process to open the line of communication this year, and I will support this continuing for the better of our school system and county.
•Students’ social and emotional stability: The third challenge I feel will be to provide and ensure effective social and emotional stability for our students. This area, which also incudes mental health, is even more critical with the current events of this pandemic. Students and their families are being economically affected, along with being isolated from their normal routines. When we are able to return to school, these are issues that our school staff will be faced with. Prior to this health crisis, our school board felt this was one or the top priorities for our Strategic Plan. Now, more than ever, this will continue to be a board initiative that I fully support to ensure that our schools have the tools needed to continue to be positive, supportive environments for our students, staff and families.
