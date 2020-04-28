Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Bruce Azevedo, a Republican candidate for the District 33 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives:
1.) Why are you the best choice for this position?
I consider myself the best choice to become the Georgia House of Representative representing Madison County as 1 of 5 Counties in District 33 for the following reasons.
I have over 20 years of continued leadership involvement in our community, statewide committees and events.
•Current Chairman of the Savannah-Upper Ogeechee State Water Council, which encompasses all five counties in District 33. Member since 2009
•Twice Past Chairman of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
•CEO of the Madison County Food for Kids program.
•Active Member of the Madison County Chamber Government Affairs, Agriculture Promotion and Workforce Small Business Development Committees
•Past Chairman of the Madison County Industrial Development and Water Authority. Member from 2003-2019
•Twice Past Chairman of the Madison County Rotary Club and Past Rotary International Georgia District 6910 Governor. Member since 1999.
I have over 20 years of Georgia Republican Party Leadership involvement with Statewide Legislation, County Party Leadership Training, State and National Elections.
•Past Madison County Republican Chairman with a term of nine years.
•Past Georgia 9th Congressional District Republican Chairman over 20 Ga Counties for two terms. Responsible for working with local county GOP Chairs, Georgia Senate and House legislators on legislation during yearly legislative sessions.
•Selected as Georgia Electoral College Elector representing Georgia during the 2016 Presidential election and casting one of 16 Elector Votes for President Trump and Vice President Pence.
•Current Georgia State Party Leadership Academy Chairman responsible for coordinating training for all local, county, state, and national elections.
I am a Retired Naval Supply Chief Warrant Officer (CWO3) and have established two successful real estate companies. Re/Max Top Performers real estate company and Azevedo Properties, which is a rental management company now owned and operated by a second and third generation of Azevedos. This has allowed me the opportunity to have the time to be actively involved in county committees and events since moving to Madison County 28 years ago in 1992.
What separates me from other candidates is that I am accessible, approachable, and have the time to engage with the citizens of our community. Bruce Azevedo 706-296-3834, Web: Adistrict33.Nationbuilder.com, Email: Adistrict33@gmail.com or Azevedo@negia.net
2.) The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
Yes, the COVID-19 crisis has affected all of us in some way. My family and I have been very fortunate during the COVID-19 crisis. We have continued to successfully operate our businesses through virtual technology, which has allowed my family to adhere to shelter-in-place executive order.
Our community was forced into an unfamiliar and unprepared situation from the impact of the shelter-in-place. We have been familiar with recessions and economic down turns. But our local businesses, agriculture industry, churches, schools, charity organizations, and government operations have not experienced a complete physical and economic shut down before.
I believe that recovery starts in our own county through local leadership as our state and country deal with the economic impact. We need to encourage a community organization that can bring government leaders, business leaders, and our citizens together to address where we have been, and how to prepare for certain catastrophic events to come.
I would like to bring to your attention the fantastic accomplishments of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. During this crisis they have been organizing weekly multiple virtual community calls, which has allowed Madison County citizens, businesses and government leaders to receive updates and discuss work force issues, local economic development, small business development, school system challenges and community plans.
I encourage all Madison County citizens, businesses, and organizational leaders to join one of the many chamber committees that are currently meeting to discuss Madison County’s future. I feel so strongly about these working committees that I am an active and contributing member to many of the weekly committee meetings.
As a legislature I will listen to our citizens, businesses, agriculture, and farming community to work with the county government and state of Georgia legislature to resolve long-standing issues.
3.) Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you will face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
The first challenge I see is a great need to bring the Madison agriculture industry and the citizens together to discuss population growth. Madison County Ag business is the number one farm gate in the state of Georgia with an impressive $500 million plus dollars in business. The challenge for our county government is the desire for residential and commercial growth in a community that is considered agriculture to increase the tax base for the constant need for revenue. This revenue need for community services will remain a problem until we find a path that works for all.
The second challenge is the need for broadband expansion for our citizens in the outlining rural areas of our county. Some of our citizens have no service to poor service. Last year, Governor Kemp signed the rural broadband expansion legislation. The legislation was to clear the way for electric memberships corporations to sell Internet services along with power and telephone cooperatives to offer internet services. Even though the legislations allowed for the expansion of broadband, the additional cost to the providers has proven to be too high. Without the expansion of broadband to many areas in our community, we will fail to improve our health services, educational needs, agriculture, businesses, and overall economic development in Madison County. My research has brought to my attention reasons why the Internet service companies have not moved forward with the rural expansion. I plan on addressing some of these reasons with the legislators during the next session when elected.
The third challenge is the Fiscal Year 2021 Georgia budget. February of this year both the Senate and House approved a recess to focus on the state’s budget to make room for four percent FY 2020, and six percent FY 2021 expenditure reductions. This may prove to be difficult since Georgia’s tax collections for the first six month of FY 2020 raised $30 million less than the same period the year before. Georgia’ revenue comes from a mix of personal and corporate income taxes, sales, gas, vehicle taxes, and various fees.
Now we have the economic effects of COVID-19 on our county and state. Moody Analytics now estimates that Georgia is experiencing a decline of 20 percent in daily GDP. This will intensify the amount of revenue for the state will receive for the remainder of FY 2020 and present a great challenge for the FY 2021 Georgia State Budget.
A recent J.P. Morgan-Chase survey noted that over 50 percent of American small businesses have less than 15 days of cash on-hand. The U.S. Chamber shared this week that 54 percent of all small businesses are reporting they have closed or could close within the coming weeks and 43 percent of small businesses say they are three-to-six months away from permanently shutting down.
I Bruce Azevedo will stand ready, and have available time to take on the challenges of Madison County, District 33, and the challenges of the Georgia state budget.
