Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Casey Luke, a Republican candidate for Madison County Clerk of Court:
1.) Why are you the best choice for this position?
Court experience and communication skills are important to the office. The ability to work and communicate with persons from all walks of life will be a vital role that I will be bringing to the Clerk’s office. When elected, I will bring my court experience and people skills to the office and will be easily accessible to the public. My husband, Jason, and myself have servants’ hearts. We have worked in law enforcement and the Court system for the majority of our adult lives. I would love to continue my career as a public servant by serving as your Clerk of Superior Court.
2.) The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
The duties of the Clerk of Court are defined by law. My duty as Clerk of Court would be to follow any and all laws and mandates that are required to keep the employees and public safe. The current situation has caused us, as a community, to pause and reflect on life and the trials and tribulations that we experience in life. We have been forced to slow down and be thankful. I am thankful for my faith, family, and love that is shown in my community. We will definitely be a stronger and more family-oriented community when we get through the current situation.
3.) Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
•Learning: I have faced many changes in my career. As with any new position, there will be a learning curve. I have a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. I am eager to learn and will have mandated training before taking office on Jan. 1, 2021. The duties of the Clerk of Superior Court may and do change as legislators may change laws that have an effect on the office. Let me emphasize that the Clerk of Court’s duties are defined by law. It is not a position that any elected Clerk can define what they may or may not do. You must operate within the duties as defined by the State of Georgia.
•Budget: Learning all aspects of staying within budget and working with the BOC to make sure the needs of the citizens are met. I will also ensure that any changes to legislation through out the fiscal year will be implemented and budgetary adjustments will be made so such changes can successfully and within the approved budget.
•Change: Everyone is fearful of change. The current situation with Covid-19 virus is a perfect example of change. Change requires that we must learn to adapt to different situations. Change is not always a negative thing. I would attempt to take the necessary time and access the need for any change that might be required for the office. I am a lifelong resident of Madison County and I love my county. I want to be a positive and enthusiastic public servant and will do my part to have a smooth transition.
