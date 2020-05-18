Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Cindy Nash, the incumbent candidate for the county school board District 3 seat. The election is non partisan.
1. Why are you the best choice for this position?
Madison County is my home. I am currently serving my second term on the board of education. I received my education at Madison County, my husband and four children attend/attended school here. I have been involved in many aspects of the system which led me to seek a position on the board in order to give back to all schools and the community. As a board member I have experienced many situations (growth, increased security, groundbreaking decisions like the Early Learning Center) and have been involved in countless training sessions. I have come to know and love our community more and more. I believe having someone with experience, knowledge and a commitment to the students, system and county will be vital in the years to come. I am dedicated and know that together we can continue to achieve great things.
2. The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
My family has been fortunate to maintain our health during these times. My heart goes out to those directly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. My gratitude goes to those who have to continued to serve. We are reminded how important the people in our lives are and that we all truly care for one another. Staying at home, hanging around the kitchen table, making grocery deliveries to those at higher risks, etc. has really been a blessing. So many people helping each other out and being considerate and supportive. I am so proud of and thankful for our community. As we work together to get back to normal (or a new normal) I believe we will become a stronger and even more successful county.
3. Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
Our first and most important challenge will be to make sure we get our children back in school safely and soundly. It will not just be a matter of opening the doors and moving forward. We will consider any and all effects of this pandemic and the toll it has taken on the students, their families, our administration, teachers and county. I am confident we can quickly evaluate situations (not only academically, but also personal and emotionally) and make adjustments to take care of our students and serve them well in all areas.
Secondly, will be the budget cuts. We have collaborated with administration to make this budget work while serving our students exceptionally. We have been discussing our options for savings, how we can be creative in resources and if the economy gets back on its feet soon, I think we will be able manage this crisis with minimal effects.
Thirdly, we will continue to address the issue of growth in the county. We are working hard and have plans in place to accommodate additional students in the upcoming years. Madison County is a great place to live, learn and love. I am not surprised that people want to live here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.