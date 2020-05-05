Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Cynthia Fortson, a candidate for the county school board District 5 seat. The election is non partisan.
1.) Why are you the best choice for this position?
Collaborating daily for 18 years with other teachers to increase student achievement has prepared me for this position. I am prepared to work with other school board members and the superintendent using clear vision to serve the interest of the community and school system.
2.) The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
This situation with the COVID-19 virus showed me how your life can change with a twinkling of an eye. This virus had a great effect on the people in Madison County and myself. We had to almost immediately readjust our daily lives and I think we did a great job. Especially those frontline workers, doctors, nurses, health care worker, teachers, administrators, school superintendent, cafeteria workers, bus driver, police officers, firemen/firewomen, EMT, board members, grocery store workers, gas station workers, mechanics, farmers, truck driver and so many more. My words for Madison County are to continue to pray and stay safe. If elected, I would address this situation by collaborating with other school board members to assess the best way to go forward this coming school year.
3.) Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
I believe that the unprecedented challenge the school system faces, because of the COVID 19, tops any other challenges at this time. These challenges will not be fully revealed until it is safe for school administrators to return and evaluate their situation. I do address several challenges on my video provided by the Madison Chamber of Commerce 2020 Virtual Political Form. Please visit their website to see any further information on my 2020 election.
