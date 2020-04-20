Madison County candidates for local offices were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Dennis Adams, a Republican candidate for the District 1 seat at the county commission table:
1. Why are you the best choice for this position?
I sincerely believe that my being a political outsider is to my advantage in seeking the District 1 commissioner’s seat. It has occurred to me that business as usual is not what Madison County needs at this time. I believe the financial fallout from the COVID-19 virus will impact our county for some time to come and county commissioners must be prepared to make and deal with difficult decisions. Here again, fiscal responsibility and due diligence will be required to provide and enhance the services we offer the people of Madison County.
2. The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
Fortunately, my personal business was deemed an essential service to the community by the state. In that our employees did not miss any time from work other than from self quarantine as required in two cases. We had no employees test positive for COVID-19. The self isolation was part of our effort to provide a safe workplace for our employees and the customers we serve. We work in healthcare institutions, educational facilities, industrial and commercial applications. So we covered the entire spectrum of work environments without our employees.
Here again, we followed the published OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) guidelines for our employees and made sure they had all required PPE (personal protective equipment) and utilized them as required.
Was it business as usual? No, but as a company, we made every effort to ensure our employees had a safe work environment.
What would be my advice in what we can all do as responsible citizens? Limit unnecessary social contact. Use safe practices when you encounter others. Do not hoard. Financially support those public, private and faith-based agencies whose resources are being stretched thin as they attempt to serve our community.
3. Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
Fiscal responsibility and seeking new sources of revenue other than property tax are going to be essential for us in the next couple of years. It will be more important than ever to seek government grants.
Our Industrial Authority and Chamber of Commerce must attract and encourage small businesses to come to Madison County and establish themselves as part of our community. We need businesses that will have a low environmental impact on the resources we have available and we need to really weigh the county’s return on investment before construction of infrastructure. In other words, we need water and/or sewer service where development is most likely to occur, and infrastructure should be able to pay for itself within a reasonable timeframe.
We need to look at future residential developments. Do they have ready access to county water? Do they have more than one entrance into the development for access in the event of an emergency? What impact will the development have on current access to major roadways? Will proposed developments enhance our county and compliment the current use of the surrounding property?
We need to make sure that the county offices are adequately staffed and are appropriate in size and location for the services they offer.
We need to maximize the recreation department facilities so that more people in the county take advantage of the services we have to offer there.
