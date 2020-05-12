Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Grant Gillespie, a Republican candidate for District 2 seat on the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
1.) Why are you the best choice for this position?
I believe that there are multiple reasons I am a good candidate for this position. I grew up in Madison County and graduated from Madison County High School in 1981. I have seen the changes within the county in the last fifty years and feel as if I can bring common sense values to the county. I am a people-oriented person; working alongside others well and I am very open to new ideas. I would address all upcoming situations for the county and do everything I can for the people of my district and the county as a whole.
2.) The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
The devastating, ongoing pandemic has affected everyone in unpredictable ways. Personally, my business is considered essential, but me and my family have stayed safe and well during Covid-19. Me and my son have continued to work while my other children completed schoolwork at home. I have missed attending church and family gatherings and socializing. However, I have developed much appreciation for healthcare workers, schoolteachers, grocery store employees, and all those considered essential. This has been a historic time in history but has allowed me and my family to become appreciative of the normalcy of life. I am thankful that my family has done well and we continue to pray for everyone affected.
To the leaders of our country, I believe they have done an exceptional job providing us with the proper information needed to stay safe. Limited social interaction with others is the main way to stay safe during these times. If elected, it is important to plan how we will continue through this pandemic, while having personal protection equipment and resources available to members of the community.
3.) Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you will face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
The three challenges I believe I would face as a newly elected commissioner would be bringing in revenue to help offset taxes (through new business/infrastructure), increasing public safety, and developing an agricultural center that would be beneficial for FFA/4-H kids, farmers, and agricultural associations throughout the county. Agriculture is a main focus, being the #1 industry in the county. It is important to us in many ways, and I believe it needs to remain in the center of our focus. I am not opposed to the population of our county growing and think that houses should continue to be built throughout the county, but not interrupting agricultural land/programs. Houses and business should be brought to the main highways throughout the county. These businesses will generate new revenue that will offset all Madison County taxpayers’ taxes. I believe each of these challenges will have its barriers, however I believe that with commonsense values I would be able to address these issues.
To the people of Madison County, please use common sense values during this pandemic. Stay safe, stay healthy, and Madison County will be strong in the next few weeks. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Thank you and God Bless!
