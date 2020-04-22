Madison County candidates for local offices were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Jeff Strickland, a candidate for the county school board District 3 seat. The election is non partisan.
1. Why are you the best choice for this position?
I think I can bring a new perspective to the board. I feel I have good vision for the future and I work well with others. I have a love for this county. I am very involved in the community, my church and many other activities throughout the county. I am employed locally, in a management position and feel I can utilize the skills used on a daily basis can be an asset to the board and county. I have an open mind, especially when it comes to meeting the needs of our students. We have a diverse student population with various needs and I will work hard to ensure we meet them all. I’m very proud that my children (upcoming fourth, eighth and 11th grades) are a part of the MC school system.
2. The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
I think this pandemic has been very eye opening for us all. I know it has been for me. It’s sometimes difficult to keep things “normal” while being in such unprecedented times. If there is a silver lining to it all, it has made us go back to simpler times, with a slower pace and more family time. I personally have experienced it from all angles because I work in the “essential business” industry and my wife is in the healthcare field. So we have had to make arrangements for our children being home while school is out as well as adjust to online distance learning for them. We are blessed for having family who has been able to help. I feel it has made us closer as a community, and my heart goes out to those whose health has been affected by it. I pray for everyone’s safety through the remainder of this. I am sad for our students and teachers with the way their school year ended so abruptly, and then having to move to a different way of teaching and learning. Hats off to the leaders who have to make tough decisions during this time. I know it isn’t easy, but I feel like our local leaders have done a great job thus far. I hope we use this time to reflect on what’s really important to us... our faith, our families, and our health.
3. Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
First off, I believe we will have to ensure we get the children back up and going in normal routine as quick as possible due to the extended time off. Secondly, I want to ensure all our children are having all their needs met. I’m not saying they’re not now but I just want to make sure they are. This could be simple things we take for granted, like simple life lessons. Whether it’s because of difficult home situations or simply because children spend more time at school due to parents working to support their family, I believe this is something of significance. It could also be that we ensure they have all the resources needed to take their education to the next level. I would like to see us offer them a way to grow as individuals while they are also growing as students. Our children today are faced with so many things we were never faced with as we grew up. During this time in their life, it is difficult for all of them. These are the times in their lives that will mold their futures. I would like to see us do as much as possible to prepare them for as many challenges that they will face once they leave our system. I’m sure there will be many challenges we face, but I have faith that between us all, we can and will be able to make decisions that are right for our children and our community. I try my best to look at things from every angle, and make the best prayerful decision for all involved. It’s not always easy and easy is not always right.
