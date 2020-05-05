Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from John Scarborough, the incumbent Republican candidate for Chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
1.) Why are you the best choice for this position?
This is a very subjective question. I am the only candidate with any experience in this position. Our fiscal position as well as our budgetary practices are better and more sound than ever before. Three years ago we could not finish out the year before we were forced to start spending the next year's money. The following year we were able to cover the entire year plus the preceding year's shortfall. Last year, we covered the entire year with money left in the bank. This year, we are on track to finish with close to $1 million in reserve (even with $600,000 to $700,000 of bridge/pipe replacement from storms and the recent COVID-19 impact). We've done all this through improved planning and budgeting keeping our total spending each year relatively constant.
I feel qualified to continue as chairman for a number of reasons, but perhaps it's mostly a result of what I've learned and observed while in this position. Others might be able to make this claim after four years as well, but you won't have to wait on me. While some decisions and events in our county may be more troubling than others, I feel I have always supported and encouraged our commissioners to consider every aspect of every issue before deciding. I have been fortunate to have been able to work for and alongside some very talented commissioners as well.
I’m a retired military officer and have held a number of leadership positions while in the military and afterwards. I’ve served in combat both on the ground and in the air. I’ve been responsible for million-dollar budgets and hundreds of people. All of those experiences help me daily, but the past three years and four months have been the best experience and indication of what I can do moving this county forward.
2.) The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
COVID-19 has been a bit of a eye-opener for many of us. Its greatest impact on me has been witnessing its impact on the most vulnerable in our communities. It can affect any one of us, but the sick and elderly are truly more at risk. Trying to strike a balance between concern for the health and wellbeing of our citizens and continuing to provide services for all has been especially challenging. We all recognize the role of government to provide services to all citizens, however COVID-19 has shown no respect to anyone. That includes employees. We have had to become more innovative in many areas attempting to keep services available whether it be through emails, texts, phone calls or the Internet. It hasn't been ideal, often times forcing us to figure out a number of work-arounds as we go along. Some things worked...some did not — but we keep trying. I know it's frustrating for citizens when things change or perhaps some services are temporarily unavailable, but I'm so grateful for most everyone's understanding and willingness to help each other and to try spreading good and necessary information along to others.
Moving forward, I hope to plan and prepare better through our Emergency Management Agency and Public Safety Department, identifying and procuring necessary Personal Protective Equipment and associated supplies. I hope to retain the many lessons learned regarding coordination and communication with outside agencies and sister counties. I think our strong economy along with the incredible will of our citizens has helped more than anything else. I pray God will continue to bless our county.
3.) Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
I believe our number one challenge is, and will continue to be for quite some time, infrastructure improvements. Many will have their own opinion with respect to the value and positive impact of the Georgia Renewable Power plant. What I would argue is the incredible value and benefit associated with the 12-inch water line put into place to support this plant — not to mention the three-million-gallon water tank and pump station (both county-owned). We now have a 12-mile, four-lane highway with water in place in the southeastern portion of our county. That is a huge deal — now we need sewer.
As the county begins looking to improve its 911 communication system, there may be an opportunity to pursue broadband capability as well. Internet access and connectivity are every bit as essential to commerce and industry as roads, rails, sewer and water. I believe a concerted effort with our Industrial Development and Building Authority would be an excellent place to start with this. We need to look at a collaborative effort with our neighboring counties to enhance joint economic development as well as effective interoperability.
Another challenge we face is residential growth. With property and tax values like we have in our county, many employees (2,100 expected at the new SKI battery plant in Jackson County and 1,200 projected new jobs at the new Purina plant in Hart County) will be looking to locate in an area with these amenities as well as a rock solid school system. Planning will again be key in addressing land use, zoning, development standards, potential impact fees, etc.
Many people have ideas about what they think should be happening and the direction the county needs to be going, however details and the 'how-to' often fall short. I feel more confident now than when I ran for office four years ago that I am the best qualified for these challenges. Please vote John Scarborough for Chairman, Madison County Board of Commissioners.
