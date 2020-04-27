Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Katie Cross, a Republican candidate for Madison County Clerk of Court:
1. Why are you the best choice for this position?
I am the best choice for the Clerk of Superior Court because I have the knowledge and experience of serving in this position. I began working in the office in 2017, where I served as deputy clerk, and the chief deputy clerk, where I gained extensive training and years of hands-on learning and experience. I have used my experience and training to gain knowledge concerning all aspects of the office, including, but not limited to, the filing and docketing of civil, criminal, juvenile and real estate matters. I was later appointed by former Clerk of Superior Court, Michelle Strickland, and then by the Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, to serve as Clerk of Superior Court. It is truly an honor to serve the citizens of Madison County. During my tenure I have completed all mandatory training requirements for a Clerk of Superior Court, and still continue to complete continuing education to stay up-to-date in Georgia Superior Court Rules and changes in legislation.
2. The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
The threat of COVID-19 has affected the Clerk’s office because it has minimized us in having one-on-one contact with the citizens of Madison County. The issued order of Judicial Emergency has restricted all court offices to only address what are deemed as “essential matters.” The staff and I have been very cognizant of the seriousness of COVID-19 and have worked very diligently to continue to accept all filings (criminal, civil, juvenile, and real estate), answer all phone calls, emails, as well as USPS mail to get the citizens of Madison County any information that they may need during this difficult time. We are continuing to work effectively with judges, attorneys, real estate agents, officers of the court, and every citizen that has reached out to make sure that we are continuing to serve Madison County as efficiently as possible.
If elected, I will continually strive to serve the citizens of Madison County as I have done since being appointed to the position of Clerk of Superior Court in February of 2019. We are currently working to update the technology of our older real estate records, so they can be maintained on our current office webpage, and so that they are more easily accessible to any individual who may need to access these records. All civil and criminal records can be accessed on our website, as well as with our current e-filing vendor. I realize the importance and demand for technology in today’s society, and will continue to keep the office up-to-date with record preservation, and provide online access to all documents that have been filed with the office of the Clerk of Superior Court.
3. Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
The top three challenges that I may face if elected would be:
•Coming out of the COVID-19 virus, I know that the courts will be flooded with questions and concerns from citizens that may have not reached out during the state of emergency. It is my obligation and duty to every citizen that I address any issues or concerns that they may have regarding any matters that fall within the responsibilities of our office, and to make sure that any issues that may have resulted from the COVID-19 are handled and taken care of. This will be done so that everyone can be assured that our office is here to assist them as the need arises with any filings or retrievals of necessary documents even when our nation may be going through a difficult time currently or in the foreseeable future.
•Maintaining and effectively running court schedules, which may consist of evening courts, if necessary to make sure that everyone who needs to go before a judge will be able to do so.
•As technology continuously changes, and the necessity for technological advancement continues, I pledge to adapt and update the office, as needed, to make sure that all records, new and old, can be easily accessed by anyone who needs them.
