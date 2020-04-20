Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Larry Cox, a Republican candidate for Chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
1. Why are you the best choice for this position?
I believe my decades of experience in the private sector managing large budgets and my track record as a beef cattle farmer in this community give me the unique perspective and viewpoints to lead our county in the right direction. I have a number of years of experience in law enforcement, so I understand what our public safety officials deal with daily. After leaving the law enforcement field, I was employed by UPS for 27 years. During that career, I held various job assignments, and my last assignment I was tasked with was creating and managing a $30 million corporate telecommunications budget. Like my fellow residents in Madison County, I know what it’s like to work hard, be held accountable, and deliver positive results, and that’s exactly what I intend to do as your Chairman of the BOC.
2. The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
My family and I have had no health problems during this time. We are very fortunate, and my thoughts and prayers go out to those who have dealt with this virus on a medical level. On the business front, I can tell you that the virus has hurt cattle sales and my business is way down. Like many in Madison County, we have felt the financial strain during this situation, and I agree with President Trump that it’s time to get the American economy going again.
If I am elected, I would take office in January of 2021. It is my sincere hope that this is a painful memory and not still part of our way of life. There are lessons we can learn from this period. We should not close businesses until we absolutely have to, and we must ensure our medical facilities are prepared to deal with future pandemics. The whole reason we shut down the economy was to flatten the curve of infection rates so we could have enough hospital beds. Folks, pandemics and natural disasters are as old as time and we, as America, should be prepared to treat the sick and keep on with our way of life.
I think I would have taken a little different approach if I was the current Board of Commissioners Chairman. I would have aggressively put out information via the county Facebook and website. I would have also used the county's E-911 communication service that many of our residents have opted into. This allows emergency personnel to communicate directly with citizens. Part of the battle we are fighting in this pandemic is a lack of information and the ability to find reliable trustworthy news. All county resources must be used to get timely information to our citizens.
3. Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
The top three issues facing our county are the budget, infrastructure, and broadening the tax base with compatible new business.
First, our county budget is controlling us, we are not controlling it. We must do right by the taxpayers by ensuring that every one of our hard-earned dollars that is collected through taxes is spent on things that are essential to the functions of county government. We must make investments in essential county personnel, infrastructure, and other key components.
Second, our infrastructure is in dire need of attention. It is pitiful. We have to fix it because the citizens pay the county government to keep up roads, bridges, and county facilities. I promise the citizens of this county, I will make this a priority and you will be proud of the roads you drive on and the county buildings you visit.
Third, we must broaden the tax base with compatible business. I am not saying we need to put high rises in our county, but rather we must recruit businesses that reflect the values of Madison County citizens. We need businesses, in the county, where employees work hard and who want to be a part of the community. Let’s attract more agribusiness and small businesses to our county, which will positively effect our citizens by easing the tax burden.
