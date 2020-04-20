Madison County candidates for local offices were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Larry Stewart, a Republican candidate for the District 2 seat at the county commission table:
1. Why are you the best choice for this position?
I feel that my background in finances and information technology make me the best candidate for this position. Also, I have a very deep understanding and experience where property taxes are concerned. This is a subject that is very important to me as our property owners are really not being treated equally and this needs to be corrected. As a lifelong resident of Madison County, I know the entire county and the people and their needs very well. I think this puts me in a position to be of great service to all of our citizens. Since I am retired I would have the time to serve the people full time if needed. And my last reason and maybe the most important, is that I just plain care about our county and its future and I want to be of service.
2. The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
My family and friends have been very fortunate during this time as we have all maintained our health so far. We have pretty much stayed home with very few trips out only for essentials. This has affected my ability to see all the people that I would normally see during my campaign. However, I feel that this is a small price to pay so that I don’t endanger other peoples’ health by carrying on normal political activities. I do hope the voters will understand this situation.
I think that the federal government and the Federal Reserve have done a good job trying to cushion the economy from a severe disruption and a slide into a recession or worse. We need to end the lockdown just as soon as possible and get business opened back up so that people can go back to work and things can return to normal. One thing is certain though, we will come through this and life will return to normal. This will pass. If elected, I will certainly do everything that I can to see that we all prosper and get back to our normal lives.
3. Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
I am the candidate of growth. I want to see that we put infrastructure in place to diversify and grow our economy. We need business and industry to provide jobs and expand our tax base to relieve our property owners from an ever-increasing tax burden. In my opinion this is the most important issue we face, because without it we will fail to provide for our citizens’ future. I get very tired giving my sales tax money to other counties simply because I cannot get those goods and services here and I feel that so many of our citizens feel the same way. I want to see that situation end. The voters have a very clear choice in this race. Do we move forward to a more prosperous future or do we maintain the status quo? I am definitely the candidate that wants a very bright and prosperous future for Madison County and with your help we can get this done. The choice is yours.
Just briefly a few other items I would like to see changed. We need transparency in our government. You, the voter, need to know where your tax dollars are spent. We need to get the best value for every dollar we spend. I will support those efforts strongly.
Our roads are in bad need of repair. We are falling further behind every day trying to keep them up. This is another reason we need more revenue from a diversified and growing economy.
Lastly, we need to restore the Little League to our recreation department. I feel they were the victim of a grave injustice when they were removed. This is about the children and what lessons we are teaching them. Think about that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.