Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.