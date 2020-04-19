Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Rhonda Wooten, a Republican candidate for the county commission chairman’s office:
1.) Why are you the best choice for this position?
I understand and embrace the responsibilities of this position. The foundation that I have built in this county through camaraderie, integrity and synergy affords me the ability to make sound decisions. My greatest strength is the ability to assess needs and take responsible, decisive action. This strength was first realized when I was 12 years old and, as the oldest of four children, was called upon to help care for our family when our father died due to a work-related accident. I have been caring for people and making strong, informed decisions on their behalf ever since. The focus of each of my professions has been teamwork. Teamwork is essential and can only be accomplished through effective communication of the goals and a willingness to recognize and depend on our respective strengths.
2.) The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
COVID-19 has affected me with a keen awareness of our vulnerabilities and strengths, our dependence on God and our dependence on one another. I have been so proud to witness the patience and efforts of Madison County citizens in keeping our community safe. Our EMS/EMA director Bobby Smith has been right on target with advice and predictions. Good to know. EMS, sheriff’s office, 911 center and volunteer fire departments have been stellar. Folks have helped the elderly with groceries and prescriptions. It has been truly amazing to see people get creative with ways to provide services and keep the economy running. If elected, I will support the personnel that we have in place and invite civic organizations to the table to further explore a safety network for times such as this.
3.) Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
Challenge: Taxes
When the county was established in 1811, the needs were basic: food, emergency services and roads. I’m not suggesting that we go back to pioneer days, but the pandemic has shown us the difference between needs and wants. Fiber optic Internet, for example, is a need for our 911 center to effectively communicate with our safety personnel in our ever-growing population. Developing a comprehensive plan with our six cities to promote the strength and goodwill of our growing community is needed. We certainly must continue to coordinate efforts with our Chamber of Commerce and our Industrial Development and Building Authority to plan for new business and growth. We must keep reserve funds in our budget for emergencies only. A grant writer and a volunteer fire department administrative clerk are two positions I believe to be needed and will ultimately lead to cost saving measures.
Challenge: Roads.
Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds and Department of Transportation LMIG (Local Maintenance Improvement Grant) funds are the two resources we have for road improvements. Only $25 out of $1,000 in county paid taxes is allocated for roads. I would like to implement an annual road maintenance plan, broken down with quarterly and monthly goals. This will show the work that is being done and the work scheduled to be done on our 140 dirt roads and 300 paved roads. It is a massive, ongoing undertaking.
Challenge: Homeless Children
This just shouldn’t be. I am currently seeking advice and resources from our local civic organizations, school officials, state and federal organizations in addition to citizens and employees of our county to explore solutions. It’s all about the people. We must all come together with our respective knowledge and strengths. Task forces are necessary for this size endeavor. Doesn’t have to be more government, just more awareness and organized participation. Thank God for the children. May we never be complacent in looking out for the least of these.
