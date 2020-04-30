Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Robert Leverett, a Republican candidate for the District 33 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.
1. Why are you the best choice for this position?
When considering my goals and my vision for District 33, I have a few broad objectives. First, I want to be accessible to people who live and work in the district. I will make sure my phone number is available, and I will answer and return phone calls. My office is centrally located in the district, and I will also make myself available to meet in person. Second, I want to be informed about the issues that face people of District 33. That means that I will do my best to be out in the district meeting with people. I have not been able to do much of that in the recent health crisis because I feel that going out and meeting people is disrespectful and potentially dangerous to myself and my fellow citizens. Once this crisis passes, I look forward to spending more time in Madison County. I recognize that I cannot adequately represent people unless I meet with them regularly. I will be excited to be out and about in the community and to attend public events and gatherings that are important to the community. Third, I want to make sure that the laws coming out of the State Capitol promote the best interest of District 33. I’m an attorney, and my legal training should prove useful in making sure that the laws we desire are well drafted and do not have unintended consequences. Being accessible, informed, and familiar with legal language and proceedings will make me the best choice for this position.
2. This situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
The current health crisis reminds me of the Chinese curse, “May you live in interesting times.” We are certainly living through interesting times. Both of my sons, who are in their twenties, are now back in the house because they were laid off from work. My wife is working from home. Although my office has been able to stay open, we keep the doors closed and try to talk to clients on the phone or meet with them outside so that we can observe social distancing protocol. Although I hope that the worst part of the pandemic will have largely passed by the time I take office, I would propose that the Georgia Department of Public Health work on contracting with a private company to acquire test kits for COVID-19 and for antibodies and distribute them throughout the state. In addition to social distancing, adequate testing is crucial to our ability to emerge from this crisis. I also believe that the Department of Agriculture should develop contingency plans to alleviate any disruption in the food supply and distribution chains to avoid shortages and also ensure continuity of farm income. Meanwhile, we citizens can also help each other by continuing to support our friends and neighbors in more unconventional ways. For example, we can order takeout from local restaurants, we can order supplies online and pick them up, and we can buy gift certificates to local stores to use at a later time. There is no adversity that innovative Georgians cannot master. I am not a public health expert, but I believe we need to be cautious in our desire to return to normal and make sure that we do not abandon too soon the practices that seem to be improving our situation.
3. Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
First, I believe the most important issue involves maintaining a fiscally conservative state government so that the state government does not overspend and overtax. Keeping state taxes low will help drive economic engine everywhere, which benefits everyone.
Second, I want to make sure that agriculture can continue to flourish in Madison County. Agriculture is one of the most important industries in the state, and it plays a vital role in the economic life of Madison County and all of District 33. The 2018 Farm Gate Report notes that Madison County had the number one farm gate value of any county in the state, and I intend to promote state policies that will encourage agriculture, allow farms to operate without undue regulation, and allow them to get their products to the market.
Finally, I will focus on economic development. It is my goal that no one who wishes to stay in District 33 will ever have to leave the district to find a good job. A representative should support local governments and local economic development officials however possible. I will always be available to Madison County local government for support, advice, and representation in the State House.
