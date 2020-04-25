Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Stanley Thomas, a Republican candidate for the District 1 seat at the county commission table:
1. Why are you the best choice for this position?
I feel I am the best choice for serving as the District 1 Commissioner in Madison County, because I have proven experience and proven results.
Proven experience: I served on the MC Board of Commissioners for 12 years (elected 2004 and served 2005-2016). I was selected by BOC members to serve six years as vice chairman of the board. I also served as chairman of the finance committee. During my service, there were 288 regular BOC meetings. I only missed one meeting due to a medical emergency. There were about 50 other meetings for budgets and special called meetings. attended all these meetings. I attended classes provided by the Institute of Government at the University of Georgia and Association of County Commissioners in Georgia. The classes I attended allowed me to be a Certified County Commissioner and Advanced Certified County Commissioner. I received a Silver Standard of Excellence in Government award. In 2014, I was one of three out of over 800 commissioners in Georgia to receive a Gold Standard of Excellence Award at our Association of County Commissioners in Georgia annual meeting. I completed over 160 hours in the classroom and attended many other meetings with other county commissioners and state officials. There are two legislative training sessions ever year and other trainings throughout the year. The subjects covered include finance, government law, economic development, public safety, and regional partnerships. As a leader, I feel training is important in order to be prepared to meet the challenges we face as a county. I also made trips to the capitol when our representatives and other state officials were in session to meet with them to discuss issues. When I was elected, I found audits were late and not meeting state standards. Tax bills were not on time, causing a delay in funds to operate the county. Money was missing and unaccounted for. This was not an acceptable way to do county business. After working to correct the problems and making major personnel changes, things were corrected.
Proven results: After I was elected, I was told I could not get grants or money from the state. I worked hard to prove those people wrong. Working with our state representatives and Governor Perdue’s office, I found there was local assistance money available, and I pushed for it. We received $216,000 to buy four new sheriff’s cars and a new ambulance (fully equipped). Our county got the vehicles, and it cost our county no local tax money. Another problem arose with the Sanford Community Center. This facility is used by people in our county and also serves as a voting poll. I contacted (then) Secretary of State Brian Kemp to get grant money for repairs. We got $20,000 from the state to do the work, and it cost the county nothing. I will always look for any state money available to save our taxpayers money. When I went into office, we were faced with a $3.2 million deficit, and in my last year, we had a $4-million- surplus in reserves. Many things happened over that 12 years I had the privilege of serving the people of Madison County. The job was not always easy, but it was a joy to serve. One of the main reasons it brought joy was due to the people I served. The people in Madison County are the best. When I look at all the people volunteering to help others, such as those who volunteer to coach our young kids, friends of the library, Rotary, our food bank, tutoring programs, and so many others, and I am amazed at how we work together as a community to make this a very special place to live and raise a family. I would say that our volunteer fire departments are the top in the state. Our schools are another reason to be proud to live in this county. When I went into office, I was told the graduation rate was 58.9 percent, and now it is 94.9 and ranked high in our state systems. Our school leaders and teachers do an amazing job to move education in Madison County to one of the best in the state. With the future challenges we face as a county, I hope you will consider proven experience and proven results when you vote on June 9th.
2. The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
COVID-19 has had a major affect on everyone. The way we worship, work and enjoy recreation has been affected. I have always campaigned by going door to door and I was not able to do that this time. It was difficult, as I was not able to speak with voter’s face to face to listen to concerns. If elected, I will have to look at all spending and make needed adjustments on how taxpayer’s money is spent. We must always be respectful of the people.
3. Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
The challenges I see that we face are roads, budgets and attracting new business. Madison County has over 286 miles of total area. We must look at repair and paving of our roads to provide safe roads for our citizens to travel on. Budgets are always a challenge as we must address the needs of our citizens and establish the best use of taxpayer money. I will always work to get any state funding available. We have to look at attracting new business to provide more tax money for our county and jobs for our people. We must do due diligence to make sure the business that we do get won’t damage the environment and will be good neighbors.
I ask for your vote, prayers, and support on June 9th, 2020. Please contact me with questions or concerns: 706-540-7958.
