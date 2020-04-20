Madison County candidates for local offices were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Terry Chandler, a Republican candidate for the District 2 seat at the county commission table:
1. Why are you the best choice for this position?
•I am passionate about Madison County and am concerned for all of its citizens, for today and for years to come. I envision, and want to work to ensure that, Madison County is the place our children and grandchildren want to live, worship, learn, work and play.
•Agriculture is the number one industry in Georgia, in Madison County, and in District 2. I am the only candidate actively involved in production agriculture. I have a thorough understanding and appreciation for its value, complexities, and role in our community today and the potential new horizons ahead. It is vital that the interests of those involved have strong and steady representation on the board. I also have a desire and an honest vision for creation of other jobs so more of our citizens can work right here.
•Being heavily involved for many years with our youth, and especially during the past several years with our FFA program, the Broad River College and Career Academy, and with Athens Technical College, I know first-hand the role these play in making us the place (the right kind of) industry should want to locate.
•Good relationships already established with the current board of commissioners and many of our other officials lets you know that I am not only ready to work effectively, but am already at work for you.
2. The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
•Except for postponing Kimberly’s wedding, for us on the farm, life has continued much as normal. Stewardship and husbandry of animals mandates that they always receive the necessary care. Planting, care, and harvest of crops continues. Thankfully, we purchase most all of our supplies and services locally, and we are very grateful for our providers remaining open to serve. Educational and committee meetings have changed and we are learning to “Zoom.” Missing the fellowship with our church family and missing daily fellowship with close family and friends has been a painful change for us. We have developed a renewed appreciation for all those who are on the front lines daily during this situation placing themselves in harm’s way for the sake of our health. Among many, we are very thankful for those in the medical and care-giving profession, law enforcement, paramedics and EMTs, (volunteer) firemen, grocers, local and long delivery drivers, officials, and all those who have kept their doors open in creative ways to serve.
•It is vital that we have in place proper procedures to address similar situations in the future without economic shut-down. We should keep a supply of needed personal protective supplies to ensure the health and protection of our employees. Every department should have a plan of how it can continue to provide the necessary services without endangering the health and safety of any employees or citizens. Define which services can and should be temporarily halted, what can be done online and over the phone. Work together, communicate openly, and do not be too hesitant to apply creative and thoughtful ideas. My congratulations and thanks to all those currently leading and working us through Covid 2020. Good Job!
•Words for us all to be reminded of in trying times: Psalms 46:1-3
3. Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
•Preparing for likely population growth for the next 20-plus years. A concrete strategy needs to be developed and implemented to ensure orderly and responsible growth. All municipalities and county partners must participate, not as individuals but as members of the whole, defining the most ideal direction for the entire community. Board of Education, fire departments, law enforcement, EMS, Industrial Development Authority, our cities, Chamber of Commerce, county government services, etc. will all be impacted and imposed upon by new growth and must be major partners in plan development. Tax revenue, infrastructure demands and improvements, and all costs to the county must be measured. Mechanisms for growth to carry much of its own financial burden are available and should be studied and implemented.
•Ensure that agriculture has the opportunity to prosper and seek new innovations in our changing economic and social environment. Local and regional marketing hold the potential for a whole new direction for our producers. Working with the new leadership of the Chamber of Commerce we can develop new processing and marketing strategies so we can all be enjoying Madico Grown daily. Also, with the Chamber and the IDA, we should promote ourselves as the ideal location for ag-support industries that would offer a new list of skilled job prospects for our own trained and educated workforce.
•Improve prospects for sales tax revenue. Our main economic weakness is the lack of sales tax revenue. As part of the growth strategy, targeted areas of the county should facilitate more concentrated development to attract retail centers. Campaigns to encourage to dining, shopping, and purchasing locally should become our pattern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.