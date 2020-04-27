Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Todd Higdon, a Republican candidate for the chairman’s seat at the county commission table:
1. Why are you the best choice for this position?
There are several reasons I feel I am the best candidate for Madison County’s BOC Chairman position. My “roots run deep” in this county seeing I have been a citizen of Madison County for the past 38 of my 49 years. I am proud to be a MCHS Red Raider graduate from the class of 1990 and honored that my children are also attending the same great school system today. Additionally, for the past 10 years I have been a steadfast, local business owner of the Carquest Auto Parts store in Danielsville.
In consideration of more politically driven involvement within the community, as the former Mayor of Danielsville from 2011-2019, I dedicated myself to working hard for the city citizens. I have shown myself to be a progressive leader among numerous city-state and local growth decisions. Additionally, while serving as the Mayor of Danielsville for eight years, I was able to formulate an expansive involvement and understanding of governmental functions and executive financial responsibilities – all with the utmost integrity and transparency. I am also the only candidate that brings eight years of direct experience working to develop and support critical infrastructure components such as water, sewer, streets, roads and telecommunications. I also negotiated contracts with the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Power, Charter, Windstream, and other major utility companies that service Madison County. Additionally, while serving as the mayor, I willfully demonstrated how my role as a governmental leader was a collaborative endeavor among elected officials, county department heads and a diversified board. I believe this mindset, which I feel is crucial to be carried forward as the Chairman of the Madison County BOC, is unique to me personally and professionally and lends further to a crucial factor as to why I am the best candidate.
2. The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
In light of this harrowing pandemic that has unequivocally affected all of us in one way or another, I would like to extend my prayers to all Madison County citizens and express gratitude to Madison County’s public safety workers, “front-line” employees and volunteers. Furthermore, I hold a high regard for the essential (local) business employees that are keeping us healthy, fed and mobile throughout these times. As the owner of a local (essential) business, I have experienced first-hand how difficult it is to meet the financial obligations related to running a business and meeting the needs of each customer while also upholding the most stringent health-and-safety measures. In mid-March, Carquest supported the Governor’s orders and began locking the doors to the public while opting to continue to do business via phone or Internet. This created a way for survival with limited to no person-to-person contact; and we will continue this way until further notice from the Governor.
Should we, or rather, when we invariably encounter another calamity such as COVID-19, from a county perspective, I feel that the citizens’ most essential needs should be secured and ensured. The Madison County Food Bank is a critical support agency whose resources, if further developed and enhanced, would possibly be able to provide critical supports to many more citizens. To bring this plan into fruition, I would like to greatly expand and enhance the food bank’s supplies, reserves and services. I also feel it is important to create a medical PPE supply storage within our county.
3. Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
The top challenges I believe I will face as chairman are commonplace to most newly elected officials, lowering/maintaining taxes, improving infrastructure and enhancing public safety services and resources. Fortunately, these three primary challenges go hand in hand, but unfortunately, they do present with opposing forces on multiple levels. I am aware of many barriers previously encountered by boards and I feel that because I bring a well-rounded, knowledgeable, and common-sense driven organizational and financial understanding to addressing past and current challenges, I will take creative, yet sensible, approaches not previously considered. Additionally, I also bring a willingness and attitude of perseverance to get things done!
My answers to this question of course is a very general overview. I will be happy to talk about each topic with you in person or via phone at any time. I will also further address these issues, if allowed, during the video debate messages yet to come.
The first of my top three challenging topics, is of course to address the increasing taxes we have all encountered over the past few years. In order to lower — or at least maintain — property taxes, we need to make a collaborative effort, while working closely with a progressive IDA, to improve our infrastructure. Attracting and establishing new businesses is an investment which in turn creates revenue, which ideally aids in reducing the public’s current financial obligations to support the county’s essential functions. Along with creating a much-needed revenue supply, improving the infrastructure adds resources and variable means of support to our public safety department and its various resources.
I hope that my responses to these questions provide each of you with insight as to who I am, what I value most as a citizen, business owner and elected official, and what I will uphold and follow through on as your BOC Commissioner. If you wish to know more about my visions, please feel free to call, text or email me. I am asking for your vote on June 9th, 2020, in leading Madison County into a brighter, safer, and more prosperous future. Thank you and God Bless.
