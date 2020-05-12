Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal. In an effort to get information to voters as quickly as possible, The Journal is posting responses online as they are received.
Here are responses from Tripp Strickland, a Republican candidate for the District 33 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.
1.) Why are you the best choice for this position?
I get up every morning and go to work in Madison County. People know where I am and how to find me. I was born, raised and educated in the county. I have also been a county commissioner and I feel that gives me a better understanding of the issues and needs of our county and the counties in our district.
2.) The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
First of all, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has come in contact with this unseen enemy. As far as Covid-19's effect on me, we've had to rethink every aspect of our business. We made some very drastic changes to the way we do business and interact with the public. These changes were made to insure the health and safety of both employees and customers while maintaining quality service. This has been quite a challenge, to say the least.
The negative side to all of this is that I haven't been able to get out and campaign like I wanted to. I hope the people of this county know me well enough to know the job I'd do. If I was able to give any encouragement to the people of the county, it would be to look for the silver lining (James 1:2-8).
3.) Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you will face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
a. The first challenge will still be getting folks back to work and opening up the economy. We've got to keep cutting and gutting regulations. We've got to run this state like a business and with common sense.
b. There will be a budget crisis in 2021 due to the shutdown of 2020. There will be some extremely hard and unpopular decisions to be made. I've been here! I've had to run multiple businesses through the "Great Recession." I've made these kind of decisions with prayer and discernment.
c. More than likely we will have to revisit House Bill 857, which is the banning of the burning of creosote treated wood in Georgia power plants. Due to the coronavirus the bill passed the house, but not the Senate. This is an important issue to our county and possibly state wide. We can't back up on this! We can't trade the health of our children for economic gain. The land they built on was already zoned for heavy commercial and I'm not sure what we could have done to stop it, but know this. Had we as commissioners known they were going to burn creosote, we would have done anything we could to stop it!
