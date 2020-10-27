Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal.
Here are responses from State House District 33 Democratic candidate Kerry Dornell Hamm:
•Why are you the best choice for this position?
The time is now to do the right thing.
•This situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
I would like to say to the citizens of Madison County, please use care, please follow guidelines from the CDC to stay safe.
•Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
I will set up a testing site for COVID-19 and a help desk and I will tour Madison county to see what is needed and what are the issues of Madison County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.