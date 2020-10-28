Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal.
Here are responses from State House District 33 Republican candidate Robert Leverett:
•Why are you the best choice for this position?
I am committed and passionate about being the next representative from House District 33. I want to make sure that the laws coming out of the State Capitol promote the best interests of my constituents in District 33, and in order to do that, I need to know what their priorities are. I recognize that I cannot adequately represent people unless I meet and talk with them regularly. As a result, I have taken advantage of the wonderful opportunity presented to me during the primary, runoff, and general election to get out and meet folks in Madison County and try to learn your concerns. I want to continue to be accessible to people who live and work in the District. I have made my phone number available, 706-308-5414, and have answered and returned your phone calls. If elected, I will continue to stay connected with you.
•This situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
The current health crisis reminds me of the Chinese curse, “May you live in interesting times.” We are certainly living through interesting times. Both of my sons, who are in their twenties, were back in the house for several months. My wife worked from home for several weeks. Although my office was able to stay open, we kept the doors closed for the first few weeks and tried to talk to clients on the phone or meet with them outside so that we could observe social distancing protocol. I think our state agencies have done a good job of trying to adjust to the situation but I believe that the Georgia Department of Public Health needs to continue distributing test kits for COVID-19 and for antibodies. In addition to social distancing, adequate testing is crucial to our ability to emerge from this crisis. I also believe that the Department of Agriculture should develop contingency plans to alleviate any disruption in the food supply and distribution chains to avoid shortages and also ensure continuity of farm income. Meanwhile, we citizens can also help each other by continuing to support our friends and neighbors in more unconventional ways. For example, we can order takeout from local restaurants, we can order supplies online and pick them up, and we can buy gift certificates to local stores to use at a later time. There is no adversity that innovative Georgians cannot master. As recent events have disclosed, we need to continue to be cautious and take care to prevent the spread of the disease.
•Outside of COVID-19, what do you see as the top three challenges you’ll face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
First, I believe the most important issue involves maintaining a fiscally conservative State Government so that the State Government does not overspend and overtax. Keeping state taxes low will help drive the economic engine everywhere, which benefits everyone.
Second, I want to make sure that agriculture can continue to flourish in Madison County. Agriculture is one of the most important industries in the state, and it plays a vital role in the economic life of Madison County and all of District 33. I intend to promote state policies that will encourage agriculture, allow farms to operate without undue regulation, and allow them to get their products to the market. I also want to look for state resources to help build an ag center in Madison County.
Finally, I will focus on monitoring the operation of the biomass plant in Colbert and seeing if citizens of Madison County feel that further state legislation is needed to deal with any adverse effects from of the operations of that plant.
/Volumes/RFLLAW SHARED/Rob/Campaign 2020/Madison County Candidate Questionnaire Genl Election.docx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.