Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal.
Here are responses from State House Republican incumbent Alan Powell:
•Why are you the best choice for the position?
Thirty years of service have given me a valuable amount of knowledge of the issues and how to pass and influence solutions that affect the citizens I represent. I continue to believe all politics are local, and I respond when called upon to every citizen regardless of political party.
•The situation with Covid-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
We are all affected by this new normal, trying to be safe and virus free. Schedules and habits have certainly changed. Social travel and family time have been hit the hardest. Campaigning has been a challenge since we want to keep a distance for the safety of others. So simply asking for the vote through paid ads and social media has become the replacement to shaking hands and knocking on doors. I rely on service and reputation as I would appreciate every citizens’ vote.
•Outside of Covid-19 what do you see as the top three challenges you will face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
I continue to look at every issue separately and its effect on every city, county and citizen. As I stated, I believe all politics are local and I have never forgotten who or where I come from or represent.
