Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal.
Here are responses from State Senate District 47 Democratic challenger Dawn Johnson:
•Why are you the best choice for the position?
My job is running a program that trains students with disabilities to be work-ready at graduation and to help adults with developmental disabilities find and maintain jobs. People with developmental disabilities face 80-percent unemployment. Employers have a misconceptions and biases about hiring someone with a disability and it is my job to work through those biases and get people hired. It is hard work that gets harder during tough times and I love every minute of it. The pay isn’t great, the work isn’t valued by society, but I do it because it is important. I have to do work that makes an impact. I would be miserable in a job that wasn’t helping people and I always look for ways to scale up and do work that has a greater impact. If I have the opportunity to help 10 million Georgians, I will fight each day to make a difference. The tougher the fight, the harder I work. The legislature only meets 30 days out of the year. District 47 needs someone who will do the tough work and finally get results.
•The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
Like all Americans, my family’s life looks nothing like it did prior to COVID-19. I have worked from home since March. My children have attended high school and college virtually. We have not seen family members and are struggling with how to handle the holidays and keep everyone safe. I have been periodically furloughed from work and my son’s employer went out of business. In March, I was sick with COVID-19 and understand how difficult it was to access testing and healthcare and how long it takes to recover from the illness. My husband has rare amyloid brain tumor and is high-risk, so I also understand how scary it is to worry about family member who has a hard time fighting off infections. On a personal level, I want to tell people that be kind to yourselves and to others. We are living in an incredibly stressful time and it is okay to grieve not only for the lost lives, but lost jobs, graduations, birthday dinners, weddings and holidays. Do the things you can to have some semblance of control. Wear your mask to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Give where you can. I set up a small, but monthly, donation to the Foodbank of NE Georgia because so many families are struggling to put food on the table. Check on your neighbors. People are stressed financially and emotionally and small acts of kindness will go a long way. If you are struggling, reach out. Call 211 and get referrals to resources. Put out a Facebook or Twitter message or call your church and let people know. There are kind people in Madison County who want to be there for you. It is okay to ask for help.
Rural Georgia has suffered from a lack of access to broadband Internet and healthcare for a long time. When I ran in 2018, I stressed that Internet and healthcare aren’t luxuries, but a necessities. 2020 has shown just how true that is. If elected, I would push for aggressive policies to expand reliable and affordable high speed Internet for everyone in Georgia. I look at the Rural Electrification Project as an example of how that can be done. Infrastructure projects are not only vital to make Georgia a state that people want to live in, but these projects also provide needed jobs during times of economic downturn. I would work to expand Medicaid and cover the thousands of Georgians still without healthcare. Thirty percent of the people in District 47 are uninsured and people shouldn’t be without access to care at any time, but especially during a pandemic. I would push for legislation that helps individuals, families, and small businesses recover from the economic devastation that COVID-19 is causing. Since COVID-19 is likely to be with us through the end of next year, I would support and propose legislation that would give everyone access to reliable and fast COVID-19 testing and to create the infrastructure needed to disseminate and administer a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available in the spring to summer of 2021. We will need at least 5 million Georgians to be vaccinated in a brief window of time and that will take proper planning, funding, and communication.
•Outside of COVID-19 what do you see as the top three challenges you will face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
I think the top three challenges that Madison County and Georgia will face are the lack of access to broadband Internet, lack of access to healthcare, and the full effects of COVID-19 on the community and the economy.
We needed reliable and affordable Internet before coronavirus and I think many services will continue to be offered in a virtual or digital format. Doctors, schools and businesses will utilize the platform that allows them to deliver more services in a cheaper and more efficient manner. We need to get our broadband infrastructure ready for that. It is long past time that Georgians had access to Internet. It is time for the state to use its power to make it happen. I would propose aggressive legislation to expand broadband access that would start in 2021.
Georgia ranks 48th in the nation for access to healthcare. We rank first in the nation for women dying in childbirth and fifth in the nation for infants who die before their first birthday (Georgia has moved up two spots in just two years). These statistics alone are worth firing any incumbent who has not pushed for legislation to improve these numbers. It isn’t a difficult problem to solve. There are plenty of states who have changed these kinds of numbers, but the problem is that controlling party just doesn’t care. Your legislation and budgets show your values. It is time Georgia had values beyond tax cuts for corporations. I have a plan to solve each of these problems. My opponent does not.
We don’t know the complete economic and healthcare fallout from COVID-19. I suspect that it will have greater impacts than the 2008 recession, unless we act fast to support citizens and businesses who have lost their income and work to contain the viral spread with actual action. Georgia was the last state to recover from the 2008 economic collapse and that was due to the “let the market solve the problem” attitude of the Republican legislature. Aside from the obvious problem of thinking the same people who caused the collapse could fix the collapse, it didn’t actually work. Many Georgians suffered, while citizens in other states were back to work because their state took action. Why have government if the government never works to help you? The 2008 collapse and coronavirus have shown that we need a government that works as guardrails to keep you and your family from going over an economic or healthcare cliff and protects you from a marketplace that uses your income and home equity like house money. My philosophy is simple: Georgia does better when Georgians do better. If you elect me, I will fight to make sure that if you put in the hard work and effort, you do better.
