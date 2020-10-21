Madison County candidates for local office were recently sent three questions from The Madison County Journal.
Here are responses from State Senate District 47 Republican incumbent Frank Ginn:
•Why are you the best choice for the position?
I believe my knowledge and experience gives me the best opportunity to serve as the Senator in the 47th District. As an engineer, I love to solve problems. I started as an engineer with Jackson EMC and had the opportunity to learn a great deal about our community and the hard-working people living here. I have managed three local governments in the area. I realize you make the best decision for your household and the further you get out of that decision-making process, the less input you have in the decision being made. I will always recognize it is your hard-earned tax dollars that any government spends, and I will always work to insure we do not burden our taxpayers with unnecessary expenses. I will continue to practice the golden rule in my service to our citizens. I have always made myself available to our citizens to resolve problems and I always will while I am working to improve your life here in Madison County.
•The situation with COVID-19 has affected all of us in some way. How has it affected you, and do you have any words you can offer to the citizens of Madison County regarding our shared situation and how you will address this if elected?
This pandemic has drastically changed our way of life. Unfortunately, many of my friends have suffered with this disease and unfortunately, some have died. I recognized early on the impact for citizens and the many aspects on our business community. The first shock I believe we all experienced was the fear of the unknown. One of my colleagues at the Capitol was diagnosed early on so I isolated as recommended by the medical professionals. For a people-person like myself, I know firsthand this isolation can be tough on people’s psychological state of mind. We cannot live our lives in fear, but we must live our lives in faith! Our economy has rebounded far better than most any other state because we have been mindful of government overreaction. Excessive shutdowns will destroy our economy and create more problems than the virus itself. On the brighter side, we have found new methods and technologies to be productive remotely and I believe this opportunity can be capitalized on for generations.
•Outside of COVID-19 what do you see as the top three challenges you will face if elected and how will you address these issues for Madison County citizens?
First, the biggest challenge we face every year is the budget. It is always imperative that we balance the needs of the citizens with the cost and funding of those needs. I know it is your money and I believe government is not meant to be your end all provider but should only be there to provide those services not practical in the private sector.
Second, COVID-19 has shown us the opportunities of remote work and learning. We have been working and will continue to work to assist with broadband deployment across the state. Easy access to the Internet can be a great stimulus to our economy and our quality of life. We passed legislation allowing for more partnerships between electric utilities and Internet service providers and will continue to keep this effort moving.
Finally, I want to continue our success as the best state in the nation for business and continue to provide those opportunities here at home. We have great education and training opportunities. Our K-12 schools, our Broad River Academy, our technical colleges and all of our higher education institutions give us opportunities for educational success. Our favorable business climate, natural resources, transportation systems, low cost of living and excellent workforce are opportunities to build more investment in Madison County. I hope to be able to continue to capitalize on these to improve the lives of my fellow citizens.
