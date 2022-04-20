The county election board ruled April 13 that Corey Berryman won’t be able to run for the Madison County Board of Education District 2 seat, since his brother serves as an assistant principal at the high school.
Election board members Democratic representative Rebecca Scott, Republican representative Nathan Owens and chairperson Tracy Dean voted in favor of a challenge by District 2 incumbent Angie McGinnis regarding Berryman’s eligibility for the seat. That post will be determined in a non-partisan election May 24 with McGinnis facing Scotty Chatham, Magalyn Hall and Dan Lampe.
The county school board adopted a policy in 2011 that prohibits school board members from having an immediate family member serving in an administrative role with the school system.
Berryman told the election board that there is a separate section of the school board policy regarding conflicts of interest that “states that a board member can excuse themselves from a vote if it involves an immediate family member.”
Berryman said there was nothing presented to him during his qualification that indicated he couldn’t run. He was told the qualifications involve residing and being a registered voter in the district for a year and paying the qualification fee.
“I am not here to challenge the policy in place,” Berryman told the elections board. “I agree with the policy. However, I am here to ensure that you all understand, I had no prior knowledge of the policy prior to signing the affidavit. I was given the requirements prior to qualification by this office and this policy was not mentioned.”
The election board voted that the BOE policy prohibited Berryman from running, adding that Berryman had entered the race in good faith, believing he was eligible.
The election board was also supposed to consider a challenge by McGinnis of Lampe’s eligibility for the race. But McGinnis withdrew her challenge to his candidacy. She had no comment on the withdrawal after the meeting. Lampe, a long-time teacher and coach, is retiring at the end of this school year, and will still be a school employee at the time of the May 24 election. However, he will not be an employee when the new BOE term takes effect Jan. 1. McGinnis had challenged his eligibility based on his employment status with the school system.
